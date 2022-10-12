One Hulu favorite will not be continuing after Season 3. News came down today that The Hardy Boys will be going on one last crop of adventures on the streaming platform. The network confirmed this with Variety as Nelvana and Lambur shared statements about the ending of the show. The Hardy Boys will end with eight hour-long episodes that are already filming up in Canada. Fans stressed about that cliffhanger to end Season 2 should not be alarmed, things pick up shortly after that seismic entry. The boys are poised to dig up even more secrets as they sprint towards the finish line. If that weren't enough, Pretty Little Liars star Bailee Madison is joining the series in a guest-starring role. Drew Darrow will be an ally to the boys as they try to unravel the secrets of their great-grandfather's map.

"We're excited that we've been able to produce a compelling and complex conclusion to 'The Hardy Boys' this season," explained Joan Lambur, executive producer for Lambur Productions. "It's been an honor to work on this iconic title with an amazing cast and crew, alongside our incredibly supportive partners at Nelvana, Corus and Hulu."

"From its inception, it's been a joy to work with Lambur Productions, Hulu and YTV on 'The Hardy Boys' and introduce these iconic characters and gripping adventures to a new generation," Pam Westman, president of Nelvana said. "The exceptional cast and crew brought the revered Hardy Boys adventures to life, successfully engaged audiences around the world and garnered awards and critical acclaim. As this mystery comes to a close, we're looking forward to providing fans with more mystery-solving action, surprising turn-of-events, and laughs in a wild final season."

Here's how Hulu described the show: "After a family tragedy strikes, Frank Hardy (Rohan Campbell), 16, and his brother Joe (Alexander Elliot), 12, are forced to move from the big city to their parent's hometown of Bridgeport for the summer. Staying with their Aunt Trudy (Bea Santos), Frank and Joe's quiet summer quickly comes to a halt when they discover their dad, detective Fenton Hardy (James Tupper) has taken on a secret investigation. Realizing that their Dad may be onto something the boys take it upon themselves to start an investigation of their own, and suddenly everyone in town is a suspect."

The Hardy Boys was executive produced by Athena Georgaklis, Joan Lambur, Peter Mohan, Doug Murphy, Jason Stone, and Pam Westman. Season 1 directors include John Stone, Jason Stone, Jeff Renfroe, Melanie Orr, and Casey Walker.

