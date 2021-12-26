Hulu Just Added a Beloved Musical TV Series & Fans Are Flipping Out

One of the most popular musical comedy series of the last decade is finally available to stream on Hulu. The series is called Galavant, and it’s a campy fantasy adventure with some delightful music and a massive cult following. Galavant aired for two seasons on ABC but was sadly cancelled back in 2016. Fans have continued to hype the show up to their friends ever since its cancellation, and now it’s a lot easier to recommend, because it was added to Hulu on Christmas Eve.

Legendary Disney musician Alan Menken composed the music for Galavant, which tells you all you need to know about how good the songs in the series are. Galavant‘s arrival on Hulu wasn’t really publicized, but Menken took to Twitter on Christmas Eve to announce that all 18 episodes had officially been added to the service’s lineup.

As soon as Menken shared the news, fans of Galavant flooded to social media to share their excitement for the series, recommending that their followers friends give it a chance now that it’s available on a major service. The hype for Galavant has never really gone away, but it’s a bit higher now than it has been in quite some time.

You can take a look at some of the Galavant fan reactions below!

Please Please Please Watch

please watch galavant please watch galavant please watch galavant https://t.co/88MtXWAwzz — tabs ✨ (@tabaxii_) December 25, 2021

Restarting Subscriptions

Now I’ll restart my Hulu. Thank you — Nikki Nikki So Nice They Named Me Twice (@samgrad08) December 26, 2021

Another Season or Five

Look, Witcher and Wheel of Time are awesome, but why can't we also have another season or five of Galavant?? — Diana Rowland (@dianarowland) December 17, 2021

Start Now

If you haven’t watched Galavant, I recommend you start now. @KarenDavid and @Omundson are absolutely delightful in it. And you can never have enough Alan Menken music. https://t.co/0KnbIwWpT4 — Parmiss M. Shaibani (@parmissm11) December 25, 2021

The Dream

More Galavant is my eternal wish. It is the DREAM. https://t.co/V4vf9F0Rk6 — You didn't see me here 👻 (@RunawayDragons) December 18, 2021

Warm and Delightful

https://twitter.com/E_VanEvery/status/1472346314088144900?s=20

Not All Bad

Now I’m watching Galavant and eating cheesecake, so this Christmas isn’t all bad. — Tori Centanni (@toricentanni) December 26, 2021

So Much Fun

https://twitter.com/ayetortuga/status/1474508374523977734?s=20

Watch Galavant!

Galavant season two is desert island TV!!! Watch Galavant!!! https://t.co/QpYBOv2YHJ — Katie Houlis (@katiehoulis) December 25, 2021

Merry Christmas Indeed