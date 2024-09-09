I Am Groot Season 2 Releasing for Free by Marvel

Starting today, Marvel fans can tune into the second season of I Am Groot for free. Everyone's favorite adorable member of the Guardians of the Galaxy headlined his own show on Disney+, and there was such a positive reception to I Am Groot that it got greenlight for a Season 2. The short animated episodes feature Baby Grootand take place between 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy and 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and all of the mischief Groot gets into. Instead of having to subscribe to Disney+, fans can tune into one of Marvel's YouTube channels to catch up on the series.

The Marvel HQ YouTube channel will release all five episodes of I Am Groot Season 2, starting today on September 9th. Marvel HQ is the official family-friendly destination for kids, with I Am Groot taking part in Marvel's Super Heroes Assemble program in September and October. YouTube subscribers around the world can celebrate with action-packed animated series, motion comics, short form content, activations, and unique product collaborations all year long. Families and fans can also get a look at more original content featuring Groot, the Avengers, Spidey and His Amazing Friends, and more throughout the year, as well as full length episodes from Marvel's animation library such as Marvel's Avengers Assemble and Marvel's Spider-Man: Maximum Venom, coming just in time for October's Halloween season.

You can check out Episode 1 of I Am Groot Season 2 in the video below.

I Am Groot producer recalls making Bradley Cooper shouting for an hour

The first season of I Am Groot included the return of Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket Raccoon. I Am Groot director Kirsten Lepore spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the new season and also reflected on working with Cooper in Season 1.

"Yeah, it was an amazing record session. It was incredible," Lepore recalled of Bradley Cooper's cameo. "It only took him two seconds to find it, and then there was also a lot of shouting in that episode, so I felt bad. We had to go from zero to 60 into shouting, and so he was just shouting for an hour. (Laughs.) He was such a good sport about it, but at the end, we mailed him some tea. I was like, 'I feel so bad. I feel like I killed your voice. I just made you shout for an hour, Bradley Cooper.'"

What is I Am Groot Season 2 about?

(Photo: Key art for the second season of Marvel's I Am Groot - Marvel Studios)

The troublemaking twig returns to mischief in the second season of "I Am Groot." This time, Baby Groot finds himself exploring the universe and beyond aboard the Guardians' spaceships, coming face-to-face—or nose-to-nose—with new and colorful creatures and environments. Vin Diesel returns to the galaxy as the voice of Groot in five all-new shorts.

The entire second season of I Am Groot is now streaming on Disney+, with episodes also airing on the Marvel HQ YouTube channel.