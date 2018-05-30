‘I Love Lucy’ Finally Gets Funko Pop Figures

Funko is committed to developing Pop figures based on every fandom imaginable, so it’s no surprise that they would add I Love Lucy to their lineup. What is surprising, however, is that it took this long. Well, they’re here now, and any Funko Pop collector and / or kid that enjoyed a little classic TV on Nick at Nite back in the day can grab them via the pre-order links below.

• I Love Lucy Pop! Vinyl Figure

• I Love Lucy Ricky Pop! Vinyl Figure

• I Love Lucy Factory Lucy Pop! Vinyl Figure

As far as exclusives are concerned, look for black and white versions of Lucy and Factory Lucy at Target and Barnes & Noble respectively. Hopefully, Funko will add some sort of 2-Pack of I Love Lucy figures with Lucy and Ricky or maybe a Pop Ridez figure with both Lucy and Ricky in an old-timey Pontiac. Seems like they should be together, you know?

The I Love Lucy collection is among dozens of classic TV Pop figures Funko is cooking up at the moment. When they become available, we’ll make sure you know about it right here.

In other nostalgic Funko news, did you know that the very first bobblehead ever manufactured by Funko was based on the burger chain advertising icon Bob’s Big Boy? Well, it’s been 20 years since that bobblehead was first released, so Funko decided to celebrate the occasion with a brand new Pop version!

You can grab the new Bob’s Big Boy Bob Pop figure complete with 20th anniversary packaging right here while supplies last. It’s set to ship out in September 2018, but something tells me that collectors are going to scoop this one up big time. The only other Pop version of Bob’s Big Boy that Funko has released was a 2016 SDCC exclusive. These days, that figure can fetch well over $1000. From the official description:

“Take a trip down Funko memory lane! In honor of the 20th anniversary of Funko Bob’s Big Boy gets a new take on a vaulted Pop! Bob is now featured in a new pose – proudly displaying his iconic checkered overalls! Shown with the 20th anniversary sticker this Pop! Ad Icon is a must have for any Funko collector!“

