iCarly Netflix Debut Boosts Nickelodeon Series on Streaming Charts

The beloved Nickelodeon series iCarly is getting a revival from Paramount Plus later this year, though fans are clearly not waiting for the revival to return to the show. The series recently released its first two seasons on Netflix, and it definitely had an impact, as it quickly soared to the top of Netflix's Top 10 streamed list, hitting No. 3 overall on both the main Top 10 list and the Top 10 TV series of the day by Tuesday and higher by Wednesday, which you have to admit is pretty impressive and also quite promising for the revival (via PopCulture).

By Wednesday it had passed The Sinner to claim the No. 2 spot, with only Kristin Hannah's Firefly Lane ahead of it. Whether it hits No .1 remains to be seen, but it definitely seems fans were tuning in.

The revival will feature the return of Carly (Miranda Cosgrove), Spencer (Jerry Trainor), and Freddie (Nathan Kress), though at this point Sam (Jennette McCurdy) will not be a part of it. Jay Kogen and Ali Schouten are developing the series, which will hit the newly branded Paramount Plus later this year.

The original iCarly ran from 2007 to 2012, ultimately airing six seasons totaling 97 episodes. The Nickelodeon series focused on a group of best friends in Seattle creating a webcast named after Carly, and it was essentially a YouTube show with skits, talk show-style segments, and more.

This was just part of the show though, as the rest of it was focused on the crazy adventures of the crew during their everyday lives, and we're interested to see how the new series builds on that and how that webcast premise fits into the modern-day.

The show was a huge hit for Nickelodeon during its run, and was able to spinoff Sam & Cat, a series that featured McCurdy's Sam living with Ariana Grande's Cat, who was featured on Victorious. The show didn't run for very long, mostly due to Grande becoming a massive music star, though Cat was a fixture on Victorious throughout its entire 3 season run.

Sam & Cat is also on Netflix.

Are you excited for the revival? Let us know in the comments!