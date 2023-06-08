iCarly's Nathan Kress Reveals Season 3 Will Answer the Question of Carly and Freddie's Relationship

iCarly is back with a brand new season, and it wastes no time jumping into the relationship between Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) and Freddie (Nathan Kross). Freddie might have a girlfriend at the moment, but there are clearly still feelings there, and fans have been wanting to know what will happen with Creddie for some time now. ComicBook.com's Matthew Aguilar had the chance to speak with Kress about getting some answers about that relationship and if fans will see a definitive decision made regarding their relationship in season 3, and Kress said there's no more avoiding it or getting around it any longer.

"Yeah. I think we can safely say from the trailer and everything else, obviously, there is going to be progress in that relationship," Kress said. "There's no getting around that anymore. We knew at the end of season two with how that ended, that there was going to have to be some sort of reconciliation of being told to their faces that you two are in love with each other. So we couldn't retcon it. We couldn't pretend like it didn't happen. We couldn't really play the "will they, won't they?" anymore. We have to answer the question, will they or won't they?"

Kress noted that it is kind of scary to offer a definitive answer to something that fans have been theorizing about for so long. While it is a big topic in the first few episodes of the season, the evolution of Carly and Freddie's relationship and dynamic will play a big role throughout the entire season.

"Which was a big undertaking and kind of scary for something that's been going on for 15 years, that a lot of people have built up in their heads of their expectations of what they want, what they hope for, and what they're expecting to see in the mid-season of that third season," Kress said. "So I definitely guarantee you those first two episodes are not the end of it. They have to figure out how to find a path forward. And not only that, once they find that path, see how that affects the relationships of the characters around them, because that's going to have to change too."

Things get rather chaotic already in just the first few episodes of the season, and they are likely only going to get more complicated as the season moves on. You can find the official description for iCarly season 3 below, and the season's first three episodes are available now.

"In the highly anticipated new season, adulting continues to be complicated for Carly and her friends. Carly and Freddie struggle to redefine their relationship (#Creddie), Spencer seeks a return to his roots, and Harper's reunion with an old rival leads to an unexpected outcome.

iCARLY stars Miranda Cosgrove as Carly, Jerry Trainor as Spencer, Nathan Kress as Freddie, Laci Mosley as Harper and Jaidyn Triplett as Millicent. iCARLY for Paramount+ is produced by Nickelodeon Studios and is executive produced by Ali Schouten-Seeks (Young & Hungry, Diary of a Future President), Phill Lewis (How I Met Your Father, THE NEIGHBORHOOD) and Miranda Cosgrove, with Schouten serving as showrunner. Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress and Alissa Vradenburg (The Simple Life) serve as producers."

iCarly seasons one through three are streaming now on Paramount+.

What have you thought of the season so far? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things TV with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!