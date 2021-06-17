iCarly Revival Reveals Where Sam Is

✖

When the iCarly revival was first announced, many fans were disappointed that Jenette McCurdy wouldn't be returning as Carly's best friend and co-host Sam Puckett, but that doesn't mean Sam is forgotten. ComicBook.com previously spoke to Miranda Cosgrove about how the show as dealing with Sam, and she went on to say that Sam's absence would be addressed in the pilot episode, but also throughout the season. Now that the first three episodes have been released, we finally know what Sam is up to at the moment, which is revealed during a conversation between Carly and Freddie after Carly's date crashes and burns.

Carly is starting up iCarly again, but her co-host replacement is too busy gurgling whey to be of any help. She says "I just want to make things again. Freddie says she doesn't need a partner to do that, and Carly responds "Yeah, I don't need a partner, I need Sam, but she's off following her bliss with that biker gang."

Freddie says "The obliterators. I hope she's okay." Carly then says "It's Sam, I hope they're okay."

So it would seem Sam has joined a biker gang, and really, that makes a lot of sense. We imagine she's eating turkey ham with a giant fork along the way, and come to think of it, Forkinators would also be a great name for a biker gang.

McCurdy has stepped away from acting and in previous interviews has said it was always a challenge for her. "Always, always, always, acting was difficult for me," McCurdy said. "Once I started to get the nerves under control was when I started to actually get some traction, but I ultimately quit after my mom passed away because with her death kind of died a lot of her ideas for my life, and that was its own journey, and a difficult one for sure."

McCurdy would address a lot of this in a one-woman show she did after her mother passed, but that pretty much closed the book on acting for her. It's great to see that Sam is still a part of the show, even if the character never appears onscreen.

As for iCarly, the first three episodes are available to stream right here on Paramount+, with new episodes releasing weekly afterwards.

What do you think of what Sam's up to? Let us know in the comments or let me know on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!