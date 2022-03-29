Ice Age: Scrat Tales Trailer Released by Disney+

The Ice Age franchise has earned a passionate following over the years thanks to a variety of reasons, but even if you’ve never seen one of the films, you’re likely familiar with Scrat, the saber-toothed squirrel who has appeared in multiple wordless promos over the years to help build excitement for each new film. The upcoming series of shorts Ice Age: Scrat Tales will offer audiences the continued adventures of the adorable character, spotlighting all of his antics and comedic charm. You can check out a trailer for Ice Age: Scrat Tales below before the shorts premiere on Disney+ on April 13th.

Ice Age: Scrat Tales is a series of six all-new animated shorts starring Scrat, the hapless saber-toothed squirrel of the Ice Age adventures, who experiences the ups and downs of fatherhood, as he and the adorable, mischievous Baby Scrat, alternately bond with each other and battle for ownership of the highly treasured Acorn. Featuring the vocal talents of Chris Wedge (Scrat) and Kari Wahlgren (Baby Scrat), the series is produced by Anthony Nisi, with Robert L. Baird and Andrew Millstein serving as executive producers.

The shorts are described as follows:

“Nuts About You” – Directed by Michael Berardini and Donnie Long. Story by Michael Berardini.

In “Nuts About You,” Scrat meets Baby Scrat and experiences the pure joy of being a new parent-until Baby Scrat sees The Acorn for the first time.

“LoFi Scrat Beats to Sleep/Chill to” – Directed by Donnie Long and Matt Munn. Story by Donnie Long.

In “LoFi Scrat Beats to Sleep/Chill to,” Scrat pounds out a percussive lullaby to get a crying Baby Scrat to fall asleep.

“X’s and Uh-O’s” – Directed by Donnie Long and Drew Winey. Story by James Young Jackson and Drew Winey.

In “X’s and Uh-O’s,” Scrat demonstrates for Baby Scrat how to plant The Acorn, but Scrat is really the one being taught a lesson.

“Nutty Reflections” – Directed by Donnie Long and Eric Prah. Story by Galen Tan Chu.

In “Nutty Reflections,” Scrat and Baby Scrat run after The Acorn into a dark cave, which resembles a creepy funhouse hall of mirrors.

“Teeter Toddler” – Directed by Jeff Gabor and Donnie Long. Story by Galen Tan Chu.

In “Teeter Toddler,” thanks to a dodo bird, Scrat, and Baby Scrat end up on opposite sides of a log held up by a single branch.

“Nut The End” – Directed by Lisa Allen Keane and Donnie Long. Story by Michael Thurmeier.

In “Nut The End,” The Acorn goes flying off a cliff. With it seemingly gone forever, can Scrat and Baby Scrat live in harmony?



Ice Age: Scrat Tales debuts on Disney+ on April 13th.

