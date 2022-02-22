Ice Age: Scrat Tales Poster Released by Disney+

In spite of a report earlier this month that Disney was abandoning Ice Age mascot character Scrat in response to a long-standing trademark dispute, Disney+ has released the key art for Ice Age: Scrat Tales, a short-form animated series that will follow the pre-historic critter through a half-dozen all-new animated shorts. Per the official series description, Scrat’s family will play an increased role in the story, with a focus on Baby Scrat (voiced by Karl Wahlgren), who will serve as yet another obstacle in Scrat’s never-ending quest to finally eat that acorn after 20 years.

In addition to Wahlgren, the series will feature the voice talents of Chris Wedge, Ice Age producer and the original voice of the character from Ice Age‘s pre-Disney days. Given that The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild recast many of the franchise’s beloved characters, fans of the series will likely be glad to hear that not only is Scrat not gone, but he’s also still Wedge.

Per the official synopsis for the shorts, “Scrat experiences the ups and downs of fatherhood, as he and the adorable, mischievous Baby Scrat, alternately bond with each other and battle for ownership of the highly treasured Acorn.”

You can check out individual descriptions for the shorts below:

“Nuts About You” – Directed by Michael Berardini and Donnie Long. Story by Michael Berardini.

In “Nuts About You,” Scrat meets his son Baby Scrat and experiences the pure joy of being a new parent—until Baby Scrat sees The Acorn for the first time.

“LoFi Scrat Beats to Sleep/Chill to” – Directed by Donnie Long and Matt Munn. Story by Donnie Long.

In “LoFi Scrat Beats to Sleep/Chill to,” Scrat pounds out a percussive lullaby to get a crying Baby Scrat to fall asleep.

“X’s and Uh-O’s” – Directed by Donnie Long and Drew Winey. Story by James Young Jackson and Drew Winey.

In “X’s and Uh-O’s,” Scrat demonstrates for Baby Scrat how to plant The Acorn, but Scrat is really the one being taught a lesson.

“Nutty Reflections” – Directed by Donnie Long and Eric Prah. Story by Galen Tan Chu.

In “Nutty Reflections,” Scrat and Baby Scrat run after The Acorn into a dark cave, which resembles a creepy funhouse hall of mirrors.

“Teeter Toddler” – Directed by Jeff Gabor and Donnie Long. Story by Galen Tan Chu.

In “Teeter Toddler,” thanks to a dodo bird, Scrat and Baby Scrat end up on opposite sides of a log held up by a single branch.

“Nut The End” – Directed by Lisa Allen Keane and Donnie Long. Story by Michael Thurmeier.

In “Nut The End,” The Acorn goes flying off a cliff. With it seemingly gone forever, can Scrat and Baby Scrat live in harmony?

Ice Age: Scrat Tales is produced by Anthony Nisi, with Robert L. Baird and Andrew Millstein serving as executive producers. The shorts will debut on Disney+ on April 13.