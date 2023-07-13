Impact Winter: Rook and Hope Are Stuck in Jail in Audible's Season 2 Clip (Exclusive)

The post-apocalyptic audio series Impact Winter announced its return to Audible for Season 2, and ComicBook.com has an exclusive clip from the new season. Impact Winter comes from executive producers of The Walking Dead and Travis Beacham, writer of Pacific Rim, and became a number one bestseller when it launched in February 2022. The series is a collaboration between Audible, Skybound Entertainment, and Anonymous Content. The immersive audio series was Audible Plus' #1 bestseller across all categories and the #1 Audible Original fiction bestseller in its debut week, in addition to taking the #3 fiction spot on Apple podcast charts. Season 2 of Impact Winter premieres today, July 13th, and Season 3 has officially been greenlit as well.

"The hit first season of Impact Winter combined extraordinary storytelling with the highest-quality production value and performances. We're delighted to deliver two new seasons of this powerful series that has captivated audiences across the globe," said Zola Mashariki, Head of Audible Studios. "With the addition of new characters and a similarly immersive soundscape, we are confident that this epic tale will continue to provide listeners with a uniquely entertaining experience."

ComicBook.com's exclusive clip from Impact Winter Season 2 can be found below. It features Rook and Hope from Episode 6, with the two stuck in a jail cell together. Impact Winter Season 2 can be found on Audible here.

Audible's Impact Winter Announces Season 2 Cast

Returning cast members for Impact Winter Season 2 includes Holliday Grainger (CB Strike, My Cousin Rachel), Esmé Creed-Miles (Hanna), David Gyasi (The Diplomat, Interstellar), Caroline Ford (Carnival Row), Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us, Game of Thrones) and Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones) who will all be joined by newcomers Sacha Dhawan (Doctor Who, The Great), Ralph Ineson (Game of Thrones, The Witch), Ellie Bamber (Willow), Danielle Galligan (Shadow and Bone) and Andrew Gower (Being Human, Outlander), amongst others.

What Is Audible's Impact Winter About?

Eight years after a cataclysmic comet impact blotted out the sun and triggered an endless winter in which vampires rule the Earth, two sisters — one training to fulfill her apparent destiny as humanity's savior, and the other finding purpose and her true self while protecting a group of survivors in her elder sibling's stead — are confronted with an inescapable truth: even if they succeed in fending off the biggest threat to humanity's future, they still have to face their fate.