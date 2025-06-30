7 Best Shows to Binge on Netflix in July 2025

July is heating up, and so is Netflix’s streaming library, with a fresh slate of new arrivals perfect for any binge-watching marathon. This month’s offerings span a wide range of genres, from the epic conclusion of a beloved fantasy saga to the arrival of classic sitcoms and gritty crime dramas. Whether you are looking to dive into a highly anticipated new anime or simply laugh along with a 90s favorite, Netflix continues to build its reputation not just on its original productions but also by becoming a definitive home for acclaimed series that viewers may have missed during their initial runs.

We are highlighting the most compelling shows hitting Netflix in July 2025, offering a mix of brand-new premieres and complete series drops that are ideal for binge-watching. These are the series that promise to capture your attention with the kind of addictive storytelling that makes you hit “next episode” without a second thought. Get your watch list ready, because these are the seven best shows to binge on Netflix this month.

1) The Sandman

Based on Neil Gaiman’s seminal DC Comics, the acclaimed fantasy series The Sandman brings its epic story to a close this month, with its final season arriving in three distinct parts. The journey begins on July 3rd with the release of six episodes, followed by five more on July 24th, and a concluding bonus episode on July 31st. This final 12-episode arc joins the existing first season, offering a complete 23-episode saga that chronicles the journey of Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), the cosmic ruler of the Dreaming.

The final season will delve deeper into the lore of the Endless as viewers are introduced to Morpheus’ long-absent siblings Destiny (Adrian Lester), Delirium (Esmé Creed-Miles), and the prodigal Destruction (Barry Sloane). Their arrival sets the stage for some of the comic’s most celebrated and dramatic arcs, including Dream’s reluctant quest to find his missing brother and a perilous journey back to Hell to undo an ancient injustice. These storylines will push Morpheus into new, challenging territory, forcing him to confront the consequences of his past and the rigid nature of his own existence on a truly cosmic scale.

2) Mom

Chuck Lorre’s acclaimed sitcom Mom lands on Netflix on July 1st, offering a comedy with as much heart as it has laughs. The series follows the fraught but loving relationship between Christy Plunkett (Anna Faris), a newly sober single mom, and her caustic mother, Bonnie (Allison Janney), also a recovering alcoholic. The entire eight-season, 170-episode run will be available, allowing viewers to follow their complete journey as they attempt to rebuild their lives with the help of a fiercely loyal and hilarious support group.

While Mom delivers plenty of laughs, its true strength lies in its empathetic portrayal of addiction and recovery. The show is rightfully acclaimed for tackling difficult subjects with honesty and grace, earning Janney multiple Emmy Awards for her standout performance as Bonnie. The series’ ability to balance genuinely funny moments with profound emotional depth makes it an incredibly rewarding watch, standing as a powerful example of how the sitcom format can be used to explore serious real-world issues without sacrificing humor.

3) Mr. Robot

All four seasons of the groundbreaking thriller Mr. Robot land on Netflix on July 3rd, offering a complete narrative from start to finish. The series stars Rami Malek in his Emmy-winning role as Elliot Alderson, a brilliant but deeply troubled cybersecurity engineer who moonlights as a vigilante hacker. His life is turned upside down when he is recruited by the mysterious leader of an underground hacktivist group, led by the enigmatic Mr. Robot (Christian Slater), to help orchestrate a global revolution by erasing all consumer debt. The entire 45-episode run will be available on Netflix, making it a perfect opportunity for both new viewers and returning fans to experience the full story.

Mr. Robot is famous for its unreliable narrator and stunning plot twists, creating a paranoid and disorienting viewing experience that rewards close attention. Binging the series allows viewers to fully immerse themselves in Elliot’s fractured reality and piece together the mysteries of his past and the true nature of the fsociety revolution. It’s a dense, complex story that benefits immensely from being watched in quick succession, making its arrival on Netflix the perfect opportunity to tackle one of modern television’s most challenging dramas.

4) Leviathan

A new, epic anime series makes its global debut on July 10th with the premiere of Leviathan. Based on the acclaimed novels by Scott Westerfeld, Leviathan transports viewers to an alternate-reality 1914 on the brink of a world war. In this steampunk universe, the conflict is waged between the German Clankers, who command giant mechanical war machines, and the British Darwinists, who employ bio-engineered beasts as their weapons. The story centers on Alek (Ayumu Murase), a fugitive prince of the Clanker empire, and Deryn (Natsumi Fujiwara), a commoner girl who disguises herself as a boy to serve in the British Air Service aboard the Leviathan, a massive living airship.

Produced by Studio Orange, the celebrated animation house behind BEASTARS, and Qubic Pictures, Leviathan features a stunning visual experience that brings its unique world to life. The series boasts an impressive creative team, including a score from legendary composer Joe Hisaishi, known for his work with Studio Ghibli. This blend of breathtaking animation, a rich alternate history, and a compelling character-driven story makes Leviathan one of July’s most exciting new releases on Netflix and a must-watch for fans of anime, fantasy, and adventure.

5) The Steve Harvey Show

On July 21st, Netflix adds a dose of ’90s nostalgia as all six seasons of the classic sitcom The Steve Harvey Show become available to stream. The series stars Steve Harvey as Steve Hightower, a talented funk legend from the 70s who trades in his music career for a role as a music teacher and vice principal at a Chicago high school. The show’s comedy is driven by his interactions with the stern but fair principal, Regina Grier (Wendy Raquel Robinson), and his lifelong friends and roommates, Cedric (Cedric the Entertainer) and Lovita (Terri J. Vaughn).

The Steve Harvey Show was a cornerstone of 90s television, celebrated for its sharp comedic timing, memorable characters, and the incredible chemistry among its cast. It is a perfect example of classic comfort television, offering reliable laughs and feel-good stories across its 122 episodes. For fans who grew up watching it or new viewers looking for a funny and easy-to-watch series, its arrival on Netflix provides a fantastic opportunity to binge a show that helped define a generation of comedy.

6) Hightown

The underrated Starz series Hightown arrives on July 23rd, providing a perfect binge for those craving a dark and gritty crime drama. The show stars Monica Raymund as Jackie Quiñones, a hard-partying National Marine Fisheries Service agent whose life of indulgence in Cape Cod is shattered when she discovers the body of a murdered woman. The discovery plunges her into the center of a grim investigation tied to the local opioid epidemic and organized crime, forcing her to confront her demons and addiction in the process. All three seasons will be available for streaming on Netflix.

Hightown is a compelling thriller that functions as both a tense murder mystery and a raw character study. Raymund delivers a powerful performance as Jackie, a flawed but determined protagonist whose personal journey is as central to the story as the case she is trying to solve. With its complete three-season run on Netflix, viewers can immerse themselves in its complex narrative and moody setting. It is an excellent choice for fans of character-driven crime stories who are looking for a show with serious dramatic weight.

7) House of Lies

All five seasons of the sharp and cynical comedy House of Lies land on Netflix on July 23rd. The series stars Don Cheadle in his Golden Globe-winning role as Marty Kaan, the brilliant and ethically bankrupt leader of a management consulting team. Along with his ambitious second-in-command, Jeannie van der Hooven (Kristen Bell), and their dysfunctional colleagues, Marty travels the country using every dirty trick and psychological manipulation in the book to close deals with the powerful and clueless elites of the corporate world.

What makes House of Lies such a compelling binge is its witty dialogue and its merciless satire of big business. Cheadle’s charismatic performance, complete with frequent fourth-wall breaks to explain his morally dubious tactics, is also a highlight of House of Lies. This device makes the viewer a co-conspirator in his schemes and provides a hilarious look at corporate greed. Its 58-episode run is perfect for viewers who enjoy dark comedies with a satirical bite and are looking for a show that is both intelligent and unapologetically profane.

Which show on this list will you be binge-watching first? Share your picks in the comments below.