Fans Are Coming Up With Their Own Hilarious Quarantine TV Shows

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, millions of people around the world continue to hunker down at home in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. That means that everyone’s looking for ways to stave off boredom and keep their spirits up as questions remain as to when stay at home orders will lift and life can get back to something resembling normal. For many, television has played a big part of things, but for some on social media binge watching their favorite series isn’t quite enough. They have to have a little more fun than that by coming up with their own hilarious quarantine takes on beloved television shows.

On Twitter, #QuarantineATVShow has started trending with fans coming up with clever, pandemic-related reimagining of television shows. The general idea is to take a television series title and, preferably, a premise and give it a quarantine twist. While there are some that don’t quite fit, generally-speaking Twitter users came through in a big way with some genuinely hilarious “Quarantine TV Shows” that speak to the experiences people are having while staying at home due to COVID-19. Some of our favorites include spoofs Game of Thrones, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Star Trek, and even Tiger King. That’s right, even the show that everyone’s been bingeing during their quarantine is getting a pandemic twist with this hilarious new meme.

Want to see what people are coming up with when they #QuarantineATVShow? Read on for some of our favorites and be sure to come up with some of your own in the comments below!

Baking is chemistry, after all…

A very different type of throne

This is almost a thing of nightmares

Well, this is one take on social distancing

This is definitely the bad place

The superhero we need

We’d watch it.

Who goes to Zoom meetings while watching TV…

We have questions

So is this what we should expect in Season 3?