Lilo & Stitch Fans Not Happy to Discover Disney Secretly Edited a Key Scene

By Patrick Cavanaugh

Between the coronavirus pandemic giving us plenty of free time and Disney making a majority of their classic films available on streaming service Disney+, a number of fans have been revisiting their favorite films from the studio's history in recent weeks, which has resulted in a number of discoveries. One of the animated films that fans have been revisiting is Lilo & Stitch, likely due to its young fans from 2002 now being old enough to purchase their own subscriptions to streaming services. As viewers have revisited the film, some are surprised to discover that one scene was edited years ago and they had never noticed.

When Lilo's older sister Nani is chasing Lilo around the house, Lilo originally hid in a dryer, emerging when she believed that the coast was clear, only for Nani to then snatch her up in a rug. As to prevent children from potentially recreating the scene, the UK DVD release of the film altered the sequence in 2010, instead showing Lilo hiding behind an upturned pizza box, which is the version that appears on Disney+.

Despite this change having been made a decade ago, some fans have only recently discovered it and they aren't too happy. Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the change!

