Interview With the Vampire: Sam Reid Teases Lestat and Louis' Dynamic in Season 2

When it comes to Season 2 of Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire, fans of the AMC series have a little bit of a wait. A teaser for the upcoming season was released at San Diego Comic-Con last week that revealed the critically acclaimed series will return sometime in 2024. When it does, the series will see Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Claudia (Delainey Hayles) without Lestat (Sam Reid) for the first time after "killing" him in the Season 1 finale. But as viewers — and fans of Anne Rice's novels — know, what "died" didn't stay dead. The vampires are on a collision course in Europe and when they do meet again, it will be a completely new dynamic — one that Reid says is a "wild ride".

"They are apart, and Louis has a new partner, Armand, played by Assad Zaman," Reid told Entertainment Weekly. "We'll find out a lot more about Armand and his backstory and who he is as a character, because Assad didn't really get the chance to play Armand last season. Armand is a really awesome character that has a lot of connections to a lot of the vampires. He's very old. Finding out more about Armand, and Louis and Armand's relationship and their dynamic, which is very different to Louis and Lestat, it's exciting. It's a wild ride. I get tingles when I see Assad as Armand — it's very spine-tinglingly good. As is Ben Daniels, who plays Santiago. People are in for a real treat."

Season 2 Will Also Further the Story Between Daniel and Armand

Another thing that was revealed at the end of Season 1 of Interview With the Vampire was that Daniel (Eric Bogosian) had encountered Armand before, back in the 1979s when he first met Louis). It was a twist that called into question nearly everything about the story Louis presented to Daniel and according to series producer Adam O'Byrne, Season 2 will dig more into this.

"Why Armand is doing what he's doing and the dynamics between the two of them — meaning Louis and Armand and then also, frankly, Armand and Molloy — are things that will be heavily explored in season two," O'Byrne said late last year.

The idea that the story from here will explore things further is something that Zaman himself previously teased in speaking with ComicBook.com, telling us that there would be a "brand new dynamic" for the characters and that many of the major questions would be answered.

"That's a really, really good question," Zaman said when asked about how Armand really feels about Daniel. "It is. I mean, look, we know this part of the story, this part of the way Rolin has structured our retelling of Interview with the Vampire is, this is new for all of us. This puts in a brand new dynamic because we know how Armand and Daniel met in the books. And this makes that initial interview something that is going to be very, very, very fascinating to revisit and will, I think, answer a lot of those questions. That's kind of all I can really say."

What Do We Know About Season 2 of Interview With the Vampire?

Series showrunner Rolin Jones previously teased what fans can expect in Season 2 of the hit AMC series.

"I can tell you a couple things. The challenge is that in the second half of the book, there's less plot than there is in the first half of the book and there's so much internal dialogue," Jones revealed on AMC's blog. "There are long scenes of people having discussions. What we're finding that's really cool about that is even though it's not giving you a wealth of plot, what it does have are these really big emotional tentpoles. There are big plot moments that we're retaining from it, but there are these emotional moments too within our plot that might be slightly different than what's in the book. I'm feeling really, really excited about that."

"We're going to Europe and Part 2 of the novel is Episode 1 of Season 2. So, we're going there and we're going to experience that. Then we're going to Paris. We're going to see what coven life is all about, and we have some more time than the movie or even the book. We're continuing to make the interview part of this and just as important as the flashback, in that there are some very active things that are going to be happening in Dubai. Then, more than anything, and we teased it out a little in Season 1, the idea of memory and what is true and what isn't true is a big player in Season 2. It's all going towards, groping towards, who am I? How did I get here? What is to become of me now? There's a lot!" Jones added.

The first season of Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire is now streaming on AMC+. Season 2 does not yet have an anticipated release date. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates.