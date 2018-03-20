‘Into the Badlands’ Returns With New Season 3 Photos (Exclusive)

Into the Badlands fans rejoice! The show’s third season on AMC is nearly here, and ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal the first character photos from the new season.

These new Into the Badlands photos show several fan-favorite returning characters from the show’s core cast in action. Daniel Wu is back as Sunny, the former regent to Baron Quinn. Emily Beecham returns as The Widow and Ally Ioannides as her daughter, Tilda. Aramis Knight returns as the mysterious MK, Nick Frost as Bajie, and Orla Brady as Lydia.

Sherman Augustus also returns as Moon after being introduced in Season Two. In Season Three, Moon joins forces with The Widow in her war against Baron Chau in the hopes of avenging his feud with Sunny.

Into the Badlands Season Three will also introduce several new characters, including Babou Ceesay as Pilgrim, a zealous warlord who is on a quest to recover a mysterious artifact from Azra that could tip the balance of power in the Badlands.

Ella-Rae Smith plays Nix, a teenager whom Pilgrim loves like his own child. He uses her dark abilities to enforce his will. Pilgrim’s right hand is Cressida, played by Lorraine Toussaint, a powerful and cunning mother figure and lover, and a self-styled prophetess. Adept both spiritually and politically, Cressida counsels Pilgrim on his quest to restore Azra and bring about a new era of peace in the Badlands.

Lewis Tan plays Gaius Chau, who was imprisoned by his older sister, Baron Chau, for liberating her cog slaves. Gaius becomes a reluctant player in his sister’s war against The Widow.

See all of the new Into the Badlands Season Three photos (taken by Alan Clarke for AMC) in the attached gallery. Into the Badlands Season Three premieres April 22nd at 10 p.m. ET on AMC. Into the Badlands Season Two will be available on Netflix beginning March 21st.

Into the Badlands is a story of survival and dominance set in a future feudal society. Within the territory known as the Badlands, a variety of clans struggle for supremacy over one another; these clans have been formed by the destruction of familial bonds and skirmishes over power. The show’s interwoven themes of martial arts, love and redemption are highlighted by what the show is best known for: its stunning cinematography, and striking fight sequences.