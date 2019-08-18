Invader Zim Creator Jhonen Vasquez on Returning to the Franchise

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus, the new movie/TV special on Netflix, marks the first animated return of Zim and company since 2006. There have been comics released in the intervening years, but the last television episode aired 13 years ago. Given that creator Jhonen Vasquez came back to a property of his creation after over a decade, and that the original production back in the day was reportedly sometimes rather difficult, his experience making the special was sure to be an interesting one.

While speaking with ComicBook.com ahead of the release of Enter the Florpus, Vasquez opened up about what it was like to come back after so long — and both the good and the bad associated with that.

“It was like anything; it was like a mixed bag, it was amazing and awesome,” Vasquez said when asked what it was like to come back to Invader Zim. “We had a really good crew, mostly different people, so that brings along a whole new bunch of anxiety. […] I’d say for about 75% of this project, it was the most supportive and positive experience I’ve ever had on a production. And then the rest was a roller coaster because it just dives, but it’s not fun. And then it just hits the concrete. You know those rides.”

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus is now available to stream on Netflix. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here. If you’re still on the fence, here is a brief excerpt of our official review:

“Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus should really set the parameters for all returning Nickelodeon shows going forward. It’s almost entirely self-contained, with little to no prior knowledge required, and manages to invoke what was amazing about the original show without kneeling at the altar of nostalgia. It’s just a new, good Zim story that happened to release on Netflix rather than Nickelodeon itself.”