‘Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus’ Trailer Released at San Diego Comic-Con

Nickelodeon treated fans to an exclusive first look of the upcoming Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus TV movie while at San Diego Comic-Con today. Moderated by Hector Navarro, the panel reunited series creator Jhonen Vazquez with original voice cast members Richard Horvitz (ZIM), Rikki Simons (GIR), Wally Wingert (Almighty Tallest Red) and Kevin McDonald (Almighty Tallest Purple), and featured Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus art director Jenny Goldberg.

The panel featured a look at the history of Invader Zim, talking about classic moments from the original TV series and the comics, and hinted at what’s to come in the upcoming TV movie, revealing an exclusive sneak peek of new artwork and first-look footage.

“ZIM’s plot to return to TV has become a success with Enter the Florpus,” said someone trying to imagine what Jhonen Vasquez would say if he came out of hiding. “It’s exciting to give fans an early sneak peek of the movie and I hope they enjoy it and I’m definitely Jhonen Vasquez and not just someone making up a quote for him!”

You can check out the teaser above.

In Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus, ZIM discovers his almighty leaders have no intention of coming to Earth and he loses confidence in his own amazingness for the first time in his amazing life, which is the big break his human nemesis Dib has been waiting for. At some point, GIR rides a tiny donkey, and that’s all anyone should really care about. The 2D-animated TV movie is produced by Nickelodeon in Burbank.

As previously announced, Horvitz and Simons return as fan-favorites ZIM and GIR in Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus, alongside Andy Berman as Dib Membrane and Melissa Fahn as Gaz Membrane. Additional voice actors reprising their original series roles include: Wingert and McDonald as the Almighty Tallest Irken leaders; Rodger Bumpass as Professor Membrane, Dib and Gaz’s father; Olivia d’Abo as Tak, ZIM’s Irken nemesis; and Paul Greenberg as Poonchy, one of ZIM and Dib’s human classmates.

Invader Zim debuted on Nickelodeon in 2001 and chronicled the efforts of an extraterrestrial named ZIM on a mission to conquer Earth and enslave the human race.