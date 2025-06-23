Ironheart’s Cast Brings 16 New & Returning Marvel Characters To The MCU

Close to five years since it was first announced, the MCU’s Ironheart series is finally here, continuing the story of Riri Williams, the upstart genius with big dreams and a habit of getting in trouble. Previously seen kick-starting a war between humans and Namor’s people in Wakanda Forever, Williams (played by Dominique Thorne) is back for a surprising Marvel show with twists, a fresh take on comics lore, and significant echoes of Iron Man’s original MCU story (even if it’s all consciously put in a blender).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ironheart‘s cast is filled with new and returning characters who originated in Marvel Comics, as well as some completely original characters rounding out Riri’s life. Here’s who they are, which actors play them, and which Marvel characters they adapt.

Riri Williams AKA Ironheart – Dominique Thorne

The star of the show, Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams reappears after her debut live-action appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in 2022. After her time in Wakanda, Riri has returned to MIT, but aspires to be her generation’s most gifted and gloried inventor. Her finances limit her, forcing her to take a different path to inventing than Tony Stark.

Parker Robbins AKA The Hood – Anthony Ramos

Hamilton and In The Heights star Anthony Ramos comes to the MCU as Parker Robbins, otherwise known as supervillain The Hood, who (in the comics) uses a stolen magical hood from a defeated Nisanti demon to build a criminal empire. In Ironheart, Parker has aspirations of power and wealth, and assembles a team of talented minions – including Riri – to help him pull off daring heists. The secret of his power comes with a terrible price.

Joe McGillicuddy – Alden Ehrenreich

Most information on Solo and Oppenheimer star Alden Ehrenreich’s character was consciously kept quiet ahead of release. He’s a tech ethicist who crosses paths with Riri, and pretty much anything else would spoil too much. Pre-release rumors long pointed to Joe being a fake name and his identity being a far bigger deal in the show.

Natalie Washington – Lyric Ross

Riri’s best friend, Natalie is killed before the events of Ironheart, leaving Riri devastated. In the comics, she goes on to become N.A.T.A.L.I.E., Riri’s second AI (after Tony Stark), which trailer footage confirmed was also happening in the show. Natalie is played by Lyric Ross, who previously starred in This Is Us.

Cousin John – Manny Montana

Good Girls‘ breakout star Manny Montana plays Parker Robbins’ cousin John, who helps him recruit new members for his Young Lords team. Montana also appeared in Mayans MC and Westworld. In the comics, John’s full name is John King. He accompanies Parker when he takes possession of the demonic hood, and is somewhat bafflingly reimagined as part of Thanos’ Zodiac supervillain group, wears a crab suit, and is renamed Cancer. Comics are weird.

Every Ironheart Supporting Character From Marvel Comics & Beyond

There’s also a secret character revealed in the second half of the show with a major Marvel footprint who I won’t at all spoil here. And there’s a very brief cameo in the first episode from Letitia Wright’s Shuri (which is almost worthy of blink-and-you’ll-miss-it status. Jim Rash also briefly returns as an MIT professor, after appearing in Captain America: Civil War. There’s also an appearance by a new version of Marvel Comics character Hunter Mason (AKA Hun), who here is just a businessman and target of The Hood, rather than the criminal overlord who faced Spider-Man and the Turtles. And then there’s the supporting cast, who are mostly based on Marvel Comics characters…

The Young Lords (The Hood’s Gang)

Stuart Clarke/Rampage – Eric André The Young Lords’ tech specialist before Riri and an apparently infamous hacker is played by comedy giant Eric André, best known for The Eric André Show. He’ll next appear in Happy Gilmore 2. Rampage is a supervillain from the comics who clashed with The Champions.

Slug – Shea Couleé Another hacker, Slug borrows his name from another Marvel supervillain (and bears no resemblance to the original druglord and kingpin who fought Spider-Man). He’s played by former RuPaul’s drag Race star Couleé.

Clown – Sonia Denis While there’s another mercenary in Marvel Comics called Clown, he’s already appeared in the MCU thanks to Hawkeye. This character – The Hood’s explosives expert – appears to be brand new. She’s played by Birdgirl voice star Sonia Denis.

Jeri & Roz AKA The Blood Siblings – Zoe Terakes & Shakira Barrera The Blood Siblings are the Young Lords’ muscle, and are gender-swapped, species-swapped new versions of Gh’Ree and R’Hos Blood, the ape-like alien supervillain twins known as the Blood Brothers who faced off with Iron Man originally. They’re played by Zoe Terakes (Talk To Me) and Shakira Barrera (GLOW).



Riri’s Friends & Neighbors