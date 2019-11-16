Is Saturday Night Live Back Tonight?

After a week-long hiatus, Saturday Night Live is returning tonight for an all-new episode. Harry Styles will be making his hosting debut, having only appeared on the show twice before as a musical guest. The former One Direction star will also serve as musical guest, after serving the same role as a solo artist on the April 16, 2017 episode. He and One Direction appeared together on the April 7, 2012 episode as musical guests. As always, the show will kick off at 11:30/10:30 p.m. Central on NBC.

Friday afternoon, NBC announced former Saturday Night Live star Will Ferrell would be joining the “Five-Timers Club” next weekend as he returns to host the November 23rd episode. Ferrell will be the 22nd star to join the elusive club which includes the likes of Alec Baldwin (17 hosting gigs), Steve Martin (15), John Goodman (13), and Tom Hanks (9). Ferrell joined the cast of SNL in 1995 and spent seven years on the repertory cast before leaving because of a booming Hollywood career. He last hosted the show on January 27, 2018.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Next week’s episode could also be the final before another hiatus. Judging by the past previous years, the show typically takes a break on Thanksgiving weekend before resuming up the first weekend in December. The only other announced host for the year is Eddie Murphy, another SNL alum. Murphy is currently set to host the December 21st episode, a night that has yet to announce a musical guest. It’s also likely Murphy’s appearance will signal a mid-season finale of sorts before the show goes on an extended holiday recess.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC beginning at 11:30/10:30 p.m. Central. What’s been your favorite SNL episode of the season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!