Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight?

✖

Live from New York, it won't be Saturday Night Live. After three straight weeks of new episodes, the cast and crew at Studio 8H are taking a few weeks off for spring break. Instead of a new episode airing live right from 30 Rock, NBC has opted to air a pair of reruns in its place.

In an early time slot — beginning at 10:00 p.m. Eastern — will be a classic episode from 1997, featuring Saturday Night Live alumnus Mike Myers serving as host alongside musical guest Aerosmith.

In the show's regular time slot, an episode from earlier this year will air, featuring Billie Eilish as both host and musical guest. The episode was the last "regular" episode of 2021, the week before Paul Rudd's fifth hosting stint was derailed by a COVID outbreak amongst cast and crew.

Live episodes will return on May 7th, the day after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premieres in theaters. Luckily for the SNL crew, the show landed Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch as its host. He'll appear on the live sketch comedy alongside indie rockers Arcade Fire. It will be Cumberbatch's second time at 30 Rock. Coincidentally enough, his hosting debut came in 2016 the same weekend the first Doctor Strange hit theaters.

Cumberbatch is also hot off the heels of his second Oscar-nominated performance, this time for Netflix's The Power of the Dog.

"It's been tough. I'll be honest with you. It's had quite a journey, this film. But not in a kind of poor me way, just like the nature of where we're at," Cumberbatch revealed to the trade. "To try and make a massive film like that under the constrictions of a pandemic and the delays that have ensued, partly because of The Power of the Dog, but also because of everything that was lined up and had to be pushed back from Marvel. It's been tough for everyone. Also, incredibly enjoyable and no less enjoyable than the first one."

Saturday Night Live is trending in its entirety on Peacock.