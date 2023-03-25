Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight, March 25th?

Saturday Night Live is still on its latest hiatus, meaning no new episode will air live from 30 Rock tonight, March 25th. As the tradition goes, NBC will instead air two episodes in its place. In an early slot beginning at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, a shortened version of Chris Pine's episode from 2017 will air. During that episode, LCD Soundsystem performed "Call The Police" and "American Dream."

During the show's regular timeslot at 10:30 p.m. Eastern, Aubrey Plaza's episode from earlier this season will run in its entirety, featuring Sam Smith as musical guest. Smith performed "Unholy" and "Gloria" on the episode, which first aired on January 21st.

The series returns with all-new episodes beginning April 1st, featuring Quinta Brunson and Lil Yachty as they make their SNL debuts at Studio 8H as host and musical guest, respectively. The show then typically takes a longer break in April before returning for a final batch of episodes in May, although the network has yet to unveil its plans for the last handful episodes of Season 48.

Is Saturday Night Live going on strike?

Earlier this year, there was the potential danger of Saturday Night Live being without pre-recorded sketches as the editors of the segment threatened to go on strike. Luckily for all involved, a new deal was signed between NBCUniversal and the Editors Guild, which includes 60-percent pay increases for those involved.

"The solidarity and bravery of this crew are just so impressive," Cathy Repola, National Executive Director of the Editors Guild, said in a statement. "They fought not just to improve their own working lives; they have also set a standard that will benefit all those who follow in their footsteps at this TV comedy institution... It was an honor to work with them on reaching this significant agreement."

How to watch Saturday Night Live

Throughout the remainder of Season 48, currently expected to run through May, NBC is simulcasting new episodes live on both NBC and Peacock. Peacock also serves as the streaming vault for all SNL episodes from its inception, with new episodes being added the day after they air.

Virtually every SNL episode, other than the select few locked away for good because of a variety of reasons, is now available to watch on the streaming service.