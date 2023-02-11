Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight?

After four quick weeks back at 30 Rock, the cast and crew of Saturday Night Live are back on hiatus. That means tonight, February 11th, and next week, February 18th, will feature no new episodes from Studio 8H. Instead, NBC will keep up with its usual schedule of airing two episodes in its place.

Tonight, the network will air a "retro" episode featuring Jennifer Aniston and the Black Eyed Peas in the early time slot. The episode, which first aired in a Season 29 episode on January 10, 2004, will kick off the night at 10:00 p.m. Eastern. After local news, an episode from earlier this season—featuring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Brandi Carlisle—will air in the regular time slot at 11:30 p.m. Eastern.

The show will then return with new episodes on February 25th, featuring Woody Harrelson and Jack White as host and musical guest, respectively. It's Harrelson's fifth time hosting the live sketch comedy while White is making his fourth solo appearance. He had previously appeared on the series as a part of The White Stripes in a fifth episode in 2002.

Once back, SNL will air three more episodes before a longer break from March 18th through March 25th. It's then expected to return for three more episodes before a sizable spring break then return to close out the season with a few more episodes in May.

How to watch Saturday Night Live

Throughout the remainder of Season 48, currently expected to run through May, NBC is simulcasting new episodes live on both NBC and Peacock. Peacock also serves as the streaming vault for all SNL episodes from its inception, with new episodes being added the day after they air.

Virtually every SNL episode, other than the select few locked away for good because of a variety of reasons, is now available to watch on the streaming service.