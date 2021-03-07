Is SNL On Tonight?

✖

For the first time since the holidays, Saturday Night Live is taking a break. After the show's extended holiday break to split Season 46 in half, the iconic live sketch show is going on a three-week hiatus throughout March. That means no, there will not be a new episode of SNL tonight.

Dependent on the market, NBC might not even follow its usual no-new-episode format of airing two older episodes to make up for the lack of a new broadcast.

Things get back to normal on March 27th, when the cast returns to 30 Rock for new programming. Maya Rudolph will host the show's return with rapper Jack Harlow making his SNL debut as musical guest. It's expected the series will air at least a few new episodes before going on another break towards the end of April.

The most recent episode featured Nick Jonas as both host and musical guest, who appeared on the show in support of his new album Spaceman.

"Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which, when I can't articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio," Jonas told Apple Music of his new record. "And I'm grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that's most important."

"So 'Spaceman' came into my mind because I was thinking, 'What's the one thing that all of us have felt during this time?' It's just completely disconnected from the world," he added. "We've gotten so accustomed to looking at a screen instead of human interaction, and I think the thing that keeps us all encouraged and hopeful is just the idea of knowing that there will be a tomorrow when this isn't our reality, and I think the body of work as a whole tracks that."

Every episode of Saturday Night Live is currently available to stream on Peacock.