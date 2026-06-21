Prime Video Cancels Adult Animation Series After Only 2 Months

It’s curtains for this cat-themed adult animation series that originally aired on Prime Video, and the world might never know why, since, per Variety, the studio has yet to respond to its request for the reason behind the cancellation. But it feels safe to assume it got the axe for the same reason most shows do anymore—low viewership and ratings within the first few weeks of the pilot’s premiere. And with the show’s 60% rating from critics, it feels like that’s the most likely answer.

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The series, created by actor Aubrey Plaza and Joe Wengart, centers on Kevin, a spoiled house cat who, after the unexpected breakup with his human owners, moves into a local pet rescue in Queens, New York. It’s there that he meets a chaotic group of other misfit animals who help him figure out life on his own and start discovering what he really wants. But it seems that even the surprising amount of heart and feel-good elements baked into the plot weren’t enough to save it, something that Plaza has lamented on Instagram.

Where Did Things Go Wrong for Kevin?

We might never actually find out, considering that casual viewers seemed to really enjoy the series, rating it much higher than their critic counterparts at 82% for the show’s originality. They found it charming, with the perfect amount of dark humor to balance any moments that might otherwise become saccharine. And that’s not to mention the cast, which came together perfectly around the offbeat idea of bringing something silly and unique to life.

And Plaza was hoping that would be enough to see the show continue, saying in regard to the cancellation, “I remember on the early days of Parks & Rec when we all thought we would be cancelled because our ratings weren’t great. Our numbers. But we had some special humans over at NBC that believed in the show and let us grow and let audiences fall in love with our characters. I was hoping for this for Kevin but sadly we are living in a different time in our industry. I hope the machines won’t ruin everything.”

She has a point; the television landscape is wildly different now than it was then, especially with streaming having completely bent the industry to its will. More and more shows are cut after only a first season, with so few even getting the chance to stretch their legs and see what their stories are capable of. And while it’s a trend that platforms like Netflix are most guilty of, it seems that Prime Video won’t escape the accusations now.

What are your thoughts on Kevin being canceled after only its first season? Do you think that the show deserved another season? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what everyone else is saying.