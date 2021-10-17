SNL: Rami Malek Makes Hosting Debut





Saturday Night Live is back for its third new episode in a row. Tonight, October 16th, Rami Malek will step out onto center stage at Studio 8H hosting the live sketch comedy for the first time. Malek, of course, appears as the antagonist in No Time to Die, now in theaters, and is appearing on the show in support of the blockbuster.

After the show earned its lowest ratings ever with its Owen Wilson-hosted season premiere, the series bounced back with an episode last Saturday with Kim Kardashian West and Halsey. It’ll look to continue its upward trend this weekend with Malek and Young Thung, a rapper also happening to make his solo debut on the series, having appeared as a backing singer with Megan Thee Stallion in a Season 46 episode last year. Young Thug’s second-ever album, Punk, was released on Friday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s only one other announced episode so far this month. Next Saturday, October 23rd, SNL alumnus Jason Sudeikis is returning to host alongside musical guest Brandi Carlile. It’s yet to be seen if there will be a Halloween episode or if the show will go on a brief hiatus.

“Look, there was no way I was going to say no,” Malek previously told British GQ about appearing in No Time to Die. “It’s a 007 film, man. They’re a part of our cinematic history…An opportunity to go toe-to-toe, head-to-head with Daniel (Craig) and give them all I got? That’s something I’ll look back on as as big as it gets.” Malek went on to tease the kind of character crafted by he and the filmmakers, describing the crafting of Safin as: “We really did sit down, and think about what would truly frighten us, what would send a real panic into our hearts. It’s that sense of dread that sets it apart.”

Saturday Night Live airs beginning at 11:30 p.m. Eastern on NBC while simultaneously streaming live on Peacock.

Cover photo by Rosalind O’Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images