‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Pays Homage to ‘Friday the 13th’ With New Promos

The 13th season of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia is still two months away, but FXX used this month’s Friday the 13th as the perfect opportunity to release key art for the new season. FXX also released a brief teaser.

The network showed off a Friday The 13th-themed poster, with Mac (Rob McElhenney), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), Frank (Danny DeVito) and Charlie (Charlie Day) running from a man carrying in axe. “Sunny The 13th Season,” reads the post.

FXX also released a brief teaser showing some of the show’s supporting plays sharing ghost stories about the main cast around a campfire.

The poster also confirms that Dennis will not be back in the new season, unless it turns out he is the axe murderer in the poster. Actor Glenn Howerton is starring on NBC’s A.P. Bio, which was picked up for a second season and is the reason for his reduced role.

Late last month, FXX released the synopsis for the new season, which notes that the gang will have to continue their misadventures without Dennis.

“The Gang Returns – mostly – in the 13th season of the FXX original comedy series It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia. Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dee (Kaitlin Olson) and Frank (Danny DeVito) return to their duplicitous, scheming ways at Paddy’s Pub, while Dennis (Glenn Howerton) takes on the new role of father in North Dakota,” the synopsis reads. “Even without Dennis Reynolds, the Gang has its hands full as Charlie hopes to have a child with The Waitress, Mac sets out to understand his newfound sexuality, Dee takes feminism to new heights, and Frank goes to great lengths for the Gang to experience the greatest moment in Philadelphia sports history – an Eagles Super Bowl victory.”

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia was renewed through season 14 in April 2016, meaning the show will tie The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet (1952-1966) for the most seasons of any live-action sitcom in American TV history.

“Few shows make it this far or have such devoted fans, and we owe it all to the creative vision and great humor of the creators and cast who keep Sunny fresh and inventive every season,” Nick Grad, co-president of FX Networks and FX Productions, said in a statement in 2016.

Although the series, which was created by McElhenney and developed by McElhenney and Howerton, has been a critical favorite, the show famously falls short with the Emmys. During its entire run, the show has only been nominated for three Emmys, all in the stunt coordination for a comedy or variety series category in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

The gang returns to Paddy’s Pub on Sept. 5 at 10 p.m. ET on FXX.

Photo credit: Facebook/FXX