Ravi To Be Naked For Vast Majority Of iZombie Season 4 Premiere

iZombie‘s Ravi (Rahul Kohli) will spend much of the series’ season 4 premiere in the flesh, EW reveals.

The medical examiner allowed zombie Liv (Rose McIver) to scratch him in the season 3 finale to test a zombie vaccine on himself, and come the three-months-later season premiere, Ravi will be walking around in the buff.



“You asked for more Ravi,” said executive producer Diane Ruggiero. “We answered.”

Seattle has since become a walled-off haven for zombies, giving it that “Berlin feeling,” said showrunner Rob Thomas.

“It sort of turns Seattle into this independent quasi-nuclear power: if zombies go flooding out of Seattle, they have the power to end the world, essentially.”

Season 4 will deal with the unveiling of Discovery Day — the day humans learned zombies are real — as the U.S. government walls off Seattle to deal with the zombie issue.

“I really like thinking of each season as an enclosed story, like each one is a book in a series, and I’m so excited about what we can tell in season 4,” Thomas said.

“I’m excited to get to those stories…. I don’t believe there’s any show in which zombies and humans live together in a city, and I think it’s going to be interesting.”

The freshly-released season 4 trailer sees Ravi apparently about to feast on a human brain, suggesting he may have become infected.

“I always knew Rob Thomas’s plans for the world; he had said to us for years, season 4 is where we get into more apocalyptic stuff, where the landscape changes,” Kohli told ComicBook.com.

“I always believed, we all firmly believed, that Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) and Ravi would remain human, untouched, and that’s now a question mark on Ravi’s status. That was a big surprise. I think Ravi and Clive are the audience; we’re the humans and we live amongst the zombies, so the fact that that’s in jeopardy, I was quite surprised.”

iZombie season 4 debuts Monday, February 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.