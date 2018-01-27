‘iZombie’ Wraps Filming on Season 4

iZombie‘s season four premiere date is still a month away, but the cast and crew on The CW‘s series have called it a wrap.

Several of the series’ stars, including Rose McIver (Liv Moore) and Rahul Kohli (Dr. Ravi Chakrabarti,) took to Instagram and other social media to share a side-by-side photo showing the final day of filming during the show’s first season and the final day of shooting on the fourth. The photo is even more interesting considering that that iZombie — as well as the rest of The CW’s lineup — has not yet received a renewal notice. You can check out the photo below.

While it’s not completely without precedent that iZombie is still without renewal news — the show didn’t receive its renewal notice until spring last year — it is a little uncommon for the network to not reveal anything about what is staying and what is going next season. At the Television Critics Association winter press tour earlier this month, network president Mark Pedowitz told reporters that while he was confident the Arrowverse shows — Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow — would return, it was still too early to talk about any of the network’s renewals.

“At the moment, it’s a little too soon,” Pedowitz said. “We’re noted for announcing at winter TCA that we’re picking up shows, we just weren’t ready to do that yet. A couple more weeks [and] we’ll probably get around to it. I’m pretty confident we’ll see them all back.”

As for iZombie, things are far vaguer though Kohli has made some posts on social media that hint the show could be on the bubble. The actor posted a plea on Instagram asking fans to tune into the show live when it airs on The CW next month instead of waiting to binge it on Netflix as the viewership numbers will make a difference in the fate of the show. Fortunately, fans should have quite an incentive to tune in. As fans will remember, iZombie ended things on a pretty dramatic note during last year’s season finale, when Seattle was officially established as the country’s zombie haven. And according to the show’s cast and crew, things will be in a sort of “new normal” when season four picks back up.

“We’re going to pick up next season three months later, and the United States has walled off Seattle like it’s West Berlin,” showrunner Rob Thomas teased to ComicBook.com after the season finale. “Chase is hanging on by a very thin thread; it’s like every day is the Cuban missile crisis. Brains are coming in, but they aren’t getting as many as they expected, and zombies are hungry. In fact, the opening sequence in season four is going to follow a brain from the moment a man dies somewhere in Texas to the moment it reaches the brain tube and is ingested by a Seattle zombie. In fact, it’s even going to start earlier than that. We’re going to see a commercial on TV; we want to get someone like Laura Linney making a commercial pleading for the people of the United States to sign their brain donor card.”

“It’s so on-point politically right now.” series star Rose McIver said during an interview with ComicBook.com last year. “It’s something I’m really proud to be a part of that in a comedy, zombie, fun show, still kind of is making comment about how we treat other and how we respond to having to coexist and tolerate and understand each other’s opinions.”

iZombie will return on Monday, February 26th at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following a new episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which will be sort of sharing a timeslot with Supergirl for the remainder of the season.