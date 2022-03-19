J.J. Abrams Developing U2 Scripted Series for Netflix

It’s time to get on your boots, because the story behind the iconic rock band U2 is headed to Netflix. On Friday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the streaming service is partnering with J.J. Abrams and his Bad Robot Productions banner to develop a currently-untitled scripted show about the band. The project is reportedly in the early stages of development, and will be written by The Theory of Everything and Bohemian Rhapsody‘s Anthony McCarten. While it’s unclear at this point exactly how U2 will be involved with the series, reports are indicating that they are expecting to sanction the project.

Founded in Dublin, Ireland in 1976, U2 consists of frontman Bono, lead guitarist The Edge, bassist Adam Clayton, and drummer Larry Mullen Jr. The group has sold more than 170 million records worldwide, and has become a pop culture fixture over the years thanks to their concert tours and collaborations with film, television, and theatrical projects.

The U2 series is being made as part of Abrams and Bad Robot’s overall deal with WarnerMedia, which has largely resulted in film projects and shows for HBO and HBO Max. The deal aims to have the production company creating an array of movies, television shows, and video games through 2024. That includes the adult animated series Batman: Caped Crusader, as well as DC’s Justice League Dark franchise, including a film adaptation for Zatanna and television shows for Constantine and Madame X. Bad Robot also has multiple new originals in the works for WarnerMedia, with Abrams hoping to direct the sci-fi drama Demimonde, and the HBO Max series Subject to Change also in the works.

“WarnerMedia and AT&T are delighted to launch a long-term collaboration with our world-class partners and colleagues J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath,” CEO WarnerMedia John Stankey shared in a statement when the deal was first announced. “We are extremely excited about the potential to deliver remarkable and memorable stories and characters across multiple platforms to audiences around the world. J.J., Katie and all of Bad Robot bring extraordinary vision, exquisite filmmaking, and exemplary industry leadership to this endeavor and our company. Across all forms of content, we are uniquely positioned to offer our creative partners a multitude of platforms to realize their artistic goals and ambitions, and to ensure that their stories have the best possible opportunity to connect with the right audience.”

