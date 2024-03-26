James Gunn Debunks New Waller Casting Rumor

James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe is currently in the works, and details surrounding the franchise's movies and Max-exclusive shows have begun to come to light. One of the television shows on the docket is Waller, a new series anchored around Viola Davis' portrayal of Amanda Waller. A number of rumors have surrounded Waller, including recent speculation indicating that The Color Purple and Straight Outta Compton actor Corey Hawkins has joined the series. In a recent post on Threads, Gunn revealed that Hawkins has not joined the cast of Waller, in part because scripts for the series have not been completely written yet.

"Scripts aren't finished," Gunn's post reads. "Haven't started the casting process. (So no)."

What Is Waller About?

Waller is expected to be a new live-action series led by Davis' Amanda Waller. No other cast members or plot details have been confirmed at this time, although it is expected to spin out of the events of the Season 1 finale of Peacemaker, which publicly unmasked Waller and her Task Force X operation.

"This is a story of Amanda Waller who is played by Viola Davis," Gunn said last year. "Viola Davis is going to team up with members of Team Peacemaker and this is a story that's been created by Crystal Henry who did Watchmen, and Jeremy Carver who created Doom Patrol. It is a fantastic story that's out of this world and I can't wait for people to see it."

How Will Waller Connect to Peacemaker Season 2?

While Gunn had previously indicated that Waller is in the works because he didn't have the time to make Season 2 of Peacemaker right away, more recent updates do add an interesting layer to those connections. Now that Gunn has confirmed that he has finished writing Peacemaker's second season, which will begin production later this year, there's a chance that the two shows could ebb and flow into each other.

"Yes, we'll be shooting Superman & #Peacemaker simultaneously; yes, I've written all the episodes; but, no, in the interest of getting the show out there I won't be able to direct them all (only some); & yes, Waller's still happening & Jeremy & Christal are hard at work writing great stuff, but the schedule was impacted by the strikes so Waller will come after PM in the larger order of things." Gunn wrote on social media earlier this year

What Is on the DC Universe Slate?

As Gunn and Safran revealed back in January of 2023, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series. A live-action Teen Titans movie is also reported to be in the works, but has not been officially confirmed by DC Studios.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told.".

What do you think of the latest update surrounding Waller? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!