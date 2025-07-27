James Gunn Reveals Peacemaker Season 2 Theme at SDCC

Peacemaker Season 2 will replace the show’s fan-favorite opening theme with the song “Oh Lord” by Foxy Shazam. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn broke the news on Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con, at an event called “Peacefest” hosted by HBO Max. Just as Gunn told the crowd what the new theme song would be, he also introduced Foxy Shazam for a surprise live performance that got fans on their feet. Peacemaker‘s Season 1 opening theme, “Do Ya Wanna Taste It” by Wig Wam, was a huge hit among fans and critics, especially with its choreographed dance number. We’ll see if the new opener can live up to this praise when it premieres on Thursday, August 21st on HBO Max.

Gunn delivered the big reveal himself at Peacefest on Saturday night with high praise for Foxy Shazam. He said, “I am here to reveal right now — it is a song from my favorite band in the world that is objectively the greatest rock ‘n’ roll band in the world, Foxy Shazam, here they are. They’re gonna perform it for you guys — ‘Oh Lord’ — come on guys!”

Foxy Shazam formed in Cincinnati, Ohio in 2004, and has been categorized as pop rock, alternative rock, and even glam rock at times. They’re a good fit for the hair metal motif that Gunn maintained throughout Peacemaker Season 1. The group went on some legendary tours and released five studio albums between 2004 and 2014, when they went on an indefinite hiatus. During their time apart, several band members pursued other projects before they finally reunited in 2020. Since then, they’ve released four more studio albums.

“Oh Lord” is a fan-favorite track from band’s 2010 self-titled album, before their hiatus. This is the second time Gunn has licensed the band’s music for Peacemaker — the trailer for Season 1 was set to their 2012 song “Welcome to the Church of Rock and Roll.”

Peacemaker Season 2 has the difficult task of bringing the characters into Gunn’s emerging DC Universe franchise without interrupting the momentum of the story already underway. We’ve already heard that the new season will feature appearances by several familiar DCU characters, including Nathan Fillion as the Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord. Still, Gunn told fans that satisfying character arcs are his main priority here.

“I really like TV shows where the characters don’t just return every season and they’re the same exact characters. I want to see growth,” he said at SDCC. “I want to see change and sometimes regression. And Peacemaker is a different guy this year. He’s dealing with the demons he uncovered from the first season and trying to deal with them, and the world is not accepting him the way he is. They aren’t accepting him as a hero.”

Peacemaker Season 1 is streaming now on HBO Max. Season 2 premieres on Thursday, August 21st. Foxy Shazam’s music is available now on most major music streaming platforms.