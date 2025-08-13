Jared Padalecki Reveals 1 Big Supernatural Story He Regrets (Is He Right?)

During its 15-season run, Supernatural included many controversial storylines, but there’s one particular story that even Jared Padalecki wishes he could go back and change. Even though his brother, Jensen Ackles’ Dean Winchester, was Supernatural’s “ladies’ man,” Jared Padalecki’s Sam Winchester had many more substantial romances throughout the entire run of the beloved CW series. One of these relationships is widely regarded to be a mistake, however, and even Padalecki agrees, as he revealed at a FAN EXPO Boston panel this August (via Screen Rant).

“Amelia,” Padalecki stated with little hesitation when asked if Sam Winchester would make any decisions differently now, five years after Supernatural came to an end. “I don’t think he would’ve gotten into a romantic relationship after his brother… over a dog, yeah.” Sam dated Liane Balaban’s Amelia Richardson while Dean was trapped in Purgatory after defeating the Leviathans at the end of season 7. Amelia was a widowed veterinarian from Kermit, Texas, who Sam meets after he hits a dog and brings it into the clinic. They started a romance that ultimately ended when Amelia’s husband, Don, returned from Afghanistan.

Sam’s decision to not look for Dean after he was sent to Purgatory and instead shack up with Amelia and seemingly move on very quickly has been a controversial one since Supernatural season 8. Sure, the Winchester brothers had a pact not to make any demon deals or waste their lives looking for ways to bring each other back to life, but Sam didn’t even consider this to be an option after Dean defeated Dick Roman (James Patrick Stuart). A large part of the fan base had a problem with this choice, and now Padalecki’s comments suggest that he agrees.

There was nothing inherently wrong with Amelia as a character, or as a romantic interest for Sam. In fact, the story involving her husband returning actually provided a grounded, very human subplot for Sam, which was rare for Supernatural – this conflict included no monsters. However, the problem with this storyline was in the timing. It didn’t make sense that Sam would simply give up on looking for his brother and settle down so soon after Dean’s disappearance, especially since this was almost a perfect re-telling of Dean’s own relationship with Cindy Sampson’s Lisa Braeden only two seasons prior.

Amelia was far from Sam Winchester’s only relationship, but was indeed one of his most prominent. He was also romantically linked to the kitsune Amy Pond (Jewel Straite), deaf hunter Eileen Leahy (Shoshannah Stern), his season 1 girlfriend Jessica Moore (Adrianne Palicki), and even Scooby-Doo’s Velma Dinkley (Kate Micucci). Jared Padalecki and demon Ruby actor Genevieve Cortese even married in the real world, while Sam Winchester ended up with a mysterious woman – who some believe is Eileen – who becomes his wife and the mother of his child, Dean. Sam got his happy ending, long after Amelia was forgotten.

