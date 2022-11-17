Jason Momoa's New Apple Series Adds Sweet Tooth Actor

Jason Momoa has been having a great career ever since he first appeared as Aquaman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Momoa would then go on to appear in films and TV series like Justice League, Aquaman, and See. The actor also has some interesting upcoming projects like Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and even Fast and the Furious 10. He also has another series in development from Apple called Chief of War, which just added another DC actor. According to Variety, Sweet Tooth actor Luciane Buchanan will join Momoa in the series.

While Momoa hasn't exactly been confirming the news, the star has been playing coy on his press tour for Netflix's Slumberland. In on recent interview, he dodged confirmation as to whether he's going to be playing the antihero by suggesting fans should just "get excited" about the prospects of the new DCU.

"Well I have to obviously blink, so there's no way I can get out of this without blinking, but you know that would be amazing if that happened," Momoa said in an recent interview. "I'm just happy that [James] Gunn is at the helm and [Peter] Safran, who is just like my heart. So I'm in good hands and I think comic book fans around the world are going to be very excited."

While no official reveals have been made—Gunn and Safran just assumed control of DC Studios less than a week ago, after all—the former did say they're already hard at work plotting out the future of the franchise, including telling the 'Biggest Story Ever."

"Opened up Twitter at the end of a long, creative weekend to see the many tweets to #SaveLegendsofTomorrow & #ReleaseTheAyerCut & fan support for other DC projects over the years. The majority of these requests were enthusiastic & respectful," Gunn wrote in a Twitter thread this week. "As the new (& first ever) CEOs of DC Studios, Peter & I think it's important we acknowledge you, the fans, & let you know we hear your different desires for the pathways forward for DC. Although our ability to interact on Twitter has been lessened due to the workload of our new positions, we are listening & open to everything as we embark on this journey, & will continue to do so for the next few years."

He continued, "But all our initial focus is on the story going forward, hammering out the new DCU, & telling the Biggest Story Ever Told across multiple films, television shows, & animated projects. We invite all of the DC fandoms from across the multiverse – and everyone else as well – into this new universe. We can't wait to reveal more." You can check out his thread here.

What do you think about the casting? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!