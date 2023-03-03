Jenna Ortega Was "Devastated" She Couldn't Return for You Season 4

These days, Jenna Ortega is known as the newest fan-favorite scream queen after starring in Scream (2022) and X and playing the titular role in Netflix's hit series, Wednesday. However, the Addams Family show wasn't the actor's first Netflix series. She also appeared as Ellie Alves in ten episodes of You during the show's second season back in 2019. Recently, it was revealed that showrunner Sera Gamble wanted to bring back Ortega for the fourth season of You, but they were unable to make it work with her Wednesday schedule. During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ortega revealed she was very sad she couldn't return to You this season.

"I was devastated," Ortega shared. "Easily one of my favorite sets that I've ever, ever been on. I was so devastated. I miss Ellie, and I've been wanting to go back to Ellie for a long time, but I was in Romania shooting Wednesday. I couldn't travel back and forth with the pandemic and everything like that, and when you're committed to a show there's just no way that it could've worked out. But that one, that bummed me out. I tried."

"We wanted to bring Ellie back and we heard, 'Oh, Jenna is doing some show,'" Gamble previously told with IndieWire. "It's been just such a pleasure to see Jenna this year. We have ideas for Ellie if her schedule allows her to visit us again."

"It would be amazing to see Ellie come back and take control of her life," Ortega shared with Teen Vogue back in 2019. "I just want her to be an even bigger badass. I don't want her to come back and be extremely vulnerable and sad. We have to remember that even though people still find Joe somewhat charming, he's evil, he does terrible things, and he gets away with them because of his gender and race and his position in society. [Ellie] has so much potential and so much talent that she shouldn't waste because of him."

Is Wednesday Getting a Season 2?

It was announced in January that Wednesday has officially been renewed for a second season. "Thanks to everyone who made this upcoming season possible. This has all been pretty surreal," Ortega shared across her social media platforms. Recently, Ortega talked more about the challenges of playing the character.

"We've never seen her as a teenage girl," Ortega told Entertainment Weekly. "You know, it's funny and sweet and almost charming to hear this eight-year-old's obsession with murder and blood and guts. As she gets older, that nasty attitude or [those] biting remarks, it's almost kind of hard to not make it sound like every other teenage girl. So, it's like, how do we establish this character and give her the same fire without letting her become something that she's not? Also, it's eight-hour series so, for an emotionless character, there has to be some sort of an emotional arc."

Ortega said "That's been really interesting to figure out in terms of, okay, well, she's got to be able to push the story forward in some way but how do we keep her true to her deadpan self? It's been a bit of a challenge and I'm curious to see how it plays. I've never had the opportunity to play an iconic character before. I know she's well-loved and well-respected and I just don't want to mess her up."

The first season of Wednesday and the fourth season of You are streaming on Netflix.