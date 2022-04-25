Jeopardy Contestant Enters Record Book With 14th Straight Win

✖

Jeopardy! contestant Mattea Roach has entered the record books. The 23-year-old tutor from Toronto, Ontario recently won her 14th consecutive game, a feat that not only made her eighth on the all-time consecutive games list, but also makes Roach the winningest Canadian contestant in Jeopardy! history. As of her last televised game on April 22nd, Roach has total winnings of $320,081, making her tenth on the all-time highest non-tournament cash winnings list. Roach has qualified for the Tournament of Champions.

"This has been such a crazy seasons of streaks and I was fully thinking Amy [Schneider] might still be here," Roach said (via Deadline). "If it's not Amy, there's going to be some other super-champion that's just going to knock me out Game One. I guess what I didn't realize is maybe I could become the super-champion I wanted to see in the world."

Roach's next game is Monday, April 25th. As Roach noted, this season has seen some impressive streaks. Earlier this year Amy Schneider made headlines with her own legendary winning streak. In January, Schneider was finally defeated after a 40-game winning streak and became one of only four people in the history of the game show to take home $1 million in prize money. Schneider is also the top female earner in the show's history. Schneider was defeated by Rhone Talsma, a Chicago librarian.

"I had thought that Rhone was going to be tough going into it," Schneider said "I loved hanging out with him, we had great conversation before the taping, but I could tell that he was here to play and that he was going to be good. I still came very close to winning, but I did feel like maybe I was slipping a little bit. And once it was clear that he was fast on the buzzer, I knew it was going to be a battle all the way.

"It's really been an honor," she added. "To know that I'm one of the most successful people at a game I've loved since I was a kid and to know that I'm a part of its history now, I just don't know how to process it."

As for Roach, she did tell CTV News that there was one thing about her own historic record that was bittersweet and was that she's unable to share the accomplishment with Alex Trebek, who was also Canadian. Trebek died in 2020 after a battle with cancer.

"It is somewhat bittersweet and sad that (this streak) is happening after he passed, and that he is not getting to celebrate what is now by far the longest run by a Canadian contestant on the show," Roach said.