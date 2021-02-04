Jeopardy: Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reacts To Being Named Special Guest Host

✖

Dr. Sanjay Gupta reacted to being named one of the special guest hosts of Jeopardy! The show announced a slew of guest hosts with the likes of Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie, and Dr. Oz all getting a shot as well. For the Chief Medical Correspondent from CNN, it was a true honor and something he will never forget. Like many people, he has grown to see the show not just as an entertaining half-hour. But, Jeopardy! ends up seeping into the background of many fans’ lives. From quiet evenings with relatives or rare moments of peace after big life changes, the show has it all. Everyone included in the list to fill-in for beloved former host Alex Trebek feels a responsibility to get this thing right. Dr. Gupta is up there when it comes to that unique pressure and he told fans about it on Twitter.

I used to watch @Jeopardy with my parents and now with my own kids. The thing is: there is just something so beautiful and reassuring about facts, simple straightforward facts. I cherish that. An honor to be an upcoming guest host, but seriously miss the great Alex Trebek. pic.twitter.com/pzIUoaGoaW — Dr. Sanjay Gupta (@drsanjaygupta) February 3, 2021

"I used to watch @Jeopardy with my parents and now with my own kids. The thing is: there is just something so beautiful and reassuring about facts, simple straightforward facts. I cherish that. An honor to be an upcoming guest host, but seriously miss the great Alex Trebek,” Gupta wrote.

Executive producer Mike Richards has talked to Deadline about how these interim hosts would be treating the show. It’s been wild to see Ken Jennings operate behind that podium, and fans are in for even more interesting interactions as the season rolls forward.

"You will also see big-name people who are not going to be considered for the role but they just love the show, love Alex, and wanted to pay tribute,” Richards previously explained. “So not everyone who comes on is auditioning. We are going to go in a lot of different directions, I don’t think we want to be in a hurry to name a new person. We all are still mourning the loss — certainly, I am — of Alex, and I think just turning around and naming someone would be irresponsible and not thoughtful, which is the antithesis of Jeopardy!“

Who do you think should host Jeopardy! now? Let us know in the comments!