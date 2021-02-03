New Jeopardy! Guest Hosts Announced Including Anderson Cooper, Dr. Oz

✖

Jeopardy! has announced four more guest hosts that will be present behind the show's signature lectern in the coming weeks, confirming that Dr. Mehmet Oz, Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie, and Dr. Sanjay Gupta have all been tapped to appear on the series. Like with other guest hosts for the show, their appearance on Jeopardy! will also come with a donation to a charity of their choice equal to the cumulative winnings of the contestants that competed during the weeks that they were hosting. In a statement, Jeopardy! Executive Producer Mike Richards said: “We look forward to each guest host bringing their unique abilities to the show and to our contestants winning a lot of money that we can match for charity."

Of the four new guest hosts confirmed today Gupta, noted surgeon and Chief Medical Correspondent for CNN, was the only one to release a statement on the announcement, tweeting: "I used to watch @Jeopardy with my parents and now with my own kids. The thing is: there is just something so beautiful and reassuring about facts, simple straightforward facts. I cherish that. An honor to be an upcoming guest host, but seriously miss the great Alex Trebek."

The guest hosts announced today join an ever-growing roster of guest hosts which includes Jeopardy!’s Greatest of All Time winner and consulting producer Ken Jennings, EP Mike Richards himself, plus journalist/presenter Katie Couric, Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 60 Minutes host Bill Whitaker, and The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik. Richards previously promised that there would be a wide variety of guest hosts for the series as they continued to search for a permanent replacement to the late Alex Trebek.

"You will also see big-name people who are not going to be considered for the role but they just love the show, love Alex and wanted to pay tribute,” Richards said previously in an interview with Deadline. “So not everyone who comes on is auditioning. We are going to go in a lot of different directions, I don’t think we want to be in a hurry to name a new person. We all are still mourning the loss — certainly I am — of Alex, and I think just turning around and naming someone would be irresponsible and not thoughtful, which is antithesis of Jeopardy!“

The final episode of Jeopardy! hosted by Trebek aired on Friday, January 8 to record ratings, current episodes are hosted by Ken Jennings.

(Cover Photos by Roy Rochlin/Getty/Getty Images for CNN)