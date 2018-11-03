Jimmy Kimmel’s “I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy” Video Released

As sure as Halloween is a holiday, you can probably expect Jimmy Kimmel to release his annual video of parents tricking their youngsters into thinking they’ve eaten the Halloween candy haul.

For the seventh year, Jimmy Kimmel went on air on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! to ask parents to tell their children they ate the candy they got on Halloween night, film the reaction, and upload the subsequent footage to Youtube for the world to see.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see above, this year’s video didn’t disappoint — even though a few of the youngsters have caught on to the prank year after year.

Also owned by Disney, Jimmy Kimmel Live! always is a platform for various guests from Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe properties to appear on. Most recently, Tom Holland debuted Spider-Man’s new red and black suit from Spider-Man: Far From Home.

According to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, Spider-Man: Far From Home will be a big shift for the production powerhouse in a post-Avengers 4 world.

“Much like Ant-Man, there are things that people know about that movie, which is a great deal of the movie: the villain of the movie, the storyline of the film, that we’re shooting in Europe and that Peter Parker goes on continuing that [Captain America: Civil War] was a big giant super hero class movie.” Feige previously said to ComicBook.com. “The fall out of that in Homecoming was John Hughes and him going to his high school. So that’s what’s fun to us about the Spider-Man movies. And again going from Infinity War to Ant-Man and the Wasp, the tonal shift.”

In terms of the name for the second Spider-Man feature, Feige admitted there could be more than one meaning behind it.

“Well, I mean, sure, let the speculation begin. That’s always fun,” Feige said. “We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 7, 2019.