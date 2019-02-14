John Krasinski’s ‘Jack Ryan’ Gets Season 3 Renewal

Before the second season has even premiered, Amazon has already announced a third season of their critically acclaimed Jack Ryan.

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke confirmed the renewal at the TCAs today (via Deadline). After the success of the first season and seeing the development of Season 2, Salke said she saw no reason not to” add more episodes to the order.

John Krasinski, the writer and director of A Quiet Place, is the latest actor to play the iconic role created by Tom Clancy. He succeeds Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, and Chris Pine from their big screen adventures.

In the popular Amazon series, Krasinski stars alongside Wendell Pierce, Abbie Cornish, and more. In season two, the CIA analyst will investigate a South American regime in the midst of a dangerous power struggle.

Krasinski has a full plate on his schedule as he’s also attached to the sequel to A Quiet Place, as confirmed by producer Andrew Form.

“Oh [Krasinski is] definitely involved,” Form said to Collider. “We’re lucky on this one. I’ve had movies where the studio says to you, ‘Here’s your date. Let’s go!’ and on this one we’re not rushing anything, which is amazing. So, we’re gonna take our time, we’re gonna figure out where to go, but there is no rush on it and we’re just starting to talk about it. We’re figuring out what everyone’s involvement’s gonna be and what the actual next movie’s gonna be. The first one is so special to us that we really want to take our time with this and not rush anything.”

Jack Ryan Season 2 does not yet have a release date. The first season is now streaming on Amazon Prime.