John Wick Prequel Series Strikes International Streaming Deal With Amazon

The universe of John Wick is expanding in 2023 with the release of a prequel TV series called The Continental. The series, which moved from Starz to Peacock ahead of its release, will focus on the assassin hotel made famous in the John Wick films. While Peacock will be the home of the show in the United States, The Continental will have a different streaming home elsewhere around the globe.

On Thursday, it was announced that Amazon had acquired the international rights to The Continental. Amazon will stream the series everywhere outside of the United States, the Middle East, and Israel.

The Continental is only three episodes in length, but the play out like a bigger, more cinematic event over the course of three nights, as opposed to a weekly TV series. The series stars Colind Woodell as Winston, the character played by Ian McShane in all of the John Wick movies. Ayomide Adegum will play a young version of Charon, Lance Reddick's franchise character.

"The John Wick films have created one of the most immersive, detailed and enjoyable universes we've seen on screen in the last decade" said Chris Mansolillo, director of content acquisition for Prime Video. "We are extremely proud to play a part in continuing to build that universe, offering viewers an insight into the origins of the infamous Continental Hotel and its incredible characters."

"We're delighted to partner with Prime Video, which is always a world-class home for our properties," said Lionsgate president of worldwide television distribution Jim Packer. "The Continental promises to be one of the major streaming events of 2023, and it will be a perfect fit for Prime Video's global audience as the John Wick franchise continues to grow. This deal wouldn't have been possible without Agapy Kapouranis and Chase Brisbin and their talented counterparts at Prime Video, who crafted a multifaceted agreement that reflects today's evolving marketplace."

In addition to Woodell and Adegum, The Continental also stars Mel Gibson, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada, Nhung Kate, and Peter Greene.

Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward will serve as writers, showrunners, and executive producers on the three-episode event series.