John Wick TV Series The Continental Reportedly on Track for 2021 Release

At long last, fans of the John Wick franchise finally have news on the biggest spin-off yet. Thanks to the TCA winter tour, we now know The Continental is aiming for release by the end of next year. Starz boss Jeffrey Hirsch revealed they’re waiting for John Wick: Chapter 4 to hit theaters so that the movie and television show don’t take steam away from each other.

“I had a meeting on a season pitch for this yesterday,” Hirsch said (via Deadline). “We like the group of writers, and we’re trying to get it in the right place so it doesn’t interfere with the motion picture. It will air sometime after the fourth movie.”

As of right now, John Wick: Chapter 4 is set for release on May 21, 2021, meaning The Continental would likely hit Starz later in the year. Last summer, Hirsch confirmed the series to still be in development, saying it would take place long before any of the John Wick movies.

“The Continental will be way earlier in the history of the series,” the executive said. “It will be a fresh look at The Continental as the hotel and how that came into the being of John Wick. It’s way back in terms of the timing.”

It’s unclear exactly how long before the movies it will be set, but John Wick: Chapter 3 star Mark Dascascos is hoping he gets his time to shine after a standout performance in the third Wick flick.

“In terms of Zero’s supposed demise, I think that with Zero’s training, being able to slow down his heart rate, stop his pulse or slow down his pulse and with the Chinese and Japanese herbal medicines and all that, I think it’s quite possible that Zero caught his breath,” Dacascos told us of a potential return to his character. “That’s what I think. Because I think when Zero says, ‘Just let me catch my breath,’ I don’t think that’s meant as a funny.”

The Sopranos alum Chris Collins has been tapped to run the writer’s room of The Continental, a series that will be produced by director Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, and Thunder Road Pictures’ Basil Iwanyk. Stahelski — the director of the John Wick films — has boarded the series to direct the pilot.

