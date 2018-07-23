First Look at Julia Roberts’ Amazon Series ‘Homecoming’

Amazon Studios showed off the first teaser for Homecoming, the series bringing Julia Roberts to the small screen, during San Diego Comic-Con this weekend.

The teaser shows empty rooms, from a kitchen to a bedroom to the vending machines in a break room, before we finally see Roberts. She is sitting in an office, with a notepad and a tape recorder. “Shall we get started?” Roberts asks, before we see the show’s title and a goldfish swimming.

Homecoming was created by Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot) and stars Roberts as Heidi Bergman, who was a caseworker for the Homecoming Transitional Support Center, which helps soldiers transition from battle to normal life. Four years after she left the job, she is working as a waitress when a Department of Defense auditor (Shea Whigham) starts asking why she left. Heidi learns that there really is a whole labyrinth of mysteries surrounding the job she thought she left behind.

Sissy Spacek co-stars as Heidi’s mother, and Bobby Cannavale plays her mysterious former boss. Stephan James (Race) stars as Walter Cruz, a former soldier Heidi helped.

Other members of the cast include Jeremy Allen White, Alex Karpovsky, Dermot Mulroney and Hong Chau.

Amazon, which picked up the series for two seasons last year, will release the first season on Friday, Nov. 2, reports Deadline.

It is based on the Gimlet Media podcast of the same name. It is a fictional podcast starring Catherine Keener, Oscar Isaac and David Schwimmer. The podcast launched in 2016 and a third season is in the works.

Homecoming is Roberts’ first TV role since she starred in Ryan Murphy’s HBO movie The Normal Heart, which earned her an Emmy nomination. Aside from a couple of appearances in single episodes of Friends, Law & Order and Miami Vice, Roberts has never had a main role ina TV show before.

Roberts’ most recent appearance on the big screen is Wonder. Her next film, Ben Is Back, opens on Dec. 7.

Roberts also recently joined Instagram. On June 26, she posted a photo of herself with a long-sleeved sweater with “Love” written on it. Since then, she has regularly posted photos on Instagram, and shared the Homecoming trailer.

Photo credit: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for GLSEN