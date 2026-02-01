3 1990s Fantasy Shows You Forgot Were Awesome

There are more incredible fantasy shows than ever in the streaming era, but these awesome 1990s series still deserve love — even if most of us forgot about them. The ’90s were a defining decade for sci-fi, but they had their share of great fantasy titles as well. We can thank the ’90s for classics like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, as well as nostalgic hits like Xena: Warrior Princess, Highlander: The Series, and even Gargoyles.

Many of those shows still come up in conversation today, but there are a few forgotten gems that also proved awesome additions to the genre. Their effects and scope may not live up to the best fantasy shows of the 21st century. However, they showcased the appeal of fantastical storytelling well before series like Game of Thrones came onto the scene. They’re also tons of fun to look back on, especially if you grew up with them.

3) Spellbinder

Spellbinder only ran for one season, but the fantasy series offered an intriguing premise and unique concepts for the time it came out. Its depiction of an alternate reality where the Industrial Revolution didn’t occur was immediately grabbing, and it wasn’t hard to get invested in Paul’s quest to find a way home. His compelling friendship with Riana and their resourcefulness as the story unfolded were highlights. And the series’ main threats proved daunting, offering commentary on technology and power that feels even more relevant years later. Spellbinder may not seem like anything extraordinary in hindsight, but it was refreshing when it came out — and rewatching it makes for a nostalgic trip back in time.

2) Hercules: The Legendary Journeys

Xena: Warrior Princess is remembered so fondly, but people often forget how awesome the series it spun off of is. Hercules: The Legendary Journeys is less obscure than the other two items on this list, but it still deserves more recognition — both for the way it played with Greek mythology and the campy, thrilling story it was able to tell (even without a hefty effects budget). This show had everything you could ask for in a ’90s adventure series: humor, action, and lovable characters holding it all together. It’s corny compared to more recent fantasy projects, but it was a blast at the time.

1) Forever Knight

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is regarded as the vampire series of the ’90s, but an earlier show brought the blood-sucking creatures to the small screen in a fresh and fun way: Forever Knight. The three-season series kicked off in 1992, introducing Nick Knight and his mission to redeem himself…by solving murders as a detective. The show was one of the earliest to blend the supernatural with the procedural format, and it made for an entertaining run. Its morally complex lead was a big part of Forever Knight‘s appeal, though its gothic vibes and supporting cast were also memorable. It’s as cheesy as many other titles from the ’90s, but it’s an engaging ride nonetheless. It’s a shame so few people still talk about it.

