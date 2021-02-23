Jupiter's Legacy: Mark Millar Teases News Arriving Soon

✖

Fans have been waiting quite a while to see anything official from Netflix's upcoming series adaptation of the Mark Millar, Frank Quietly comic book series Jupiter's Legacy. Now, in a sly way, the comic book scribe has taken to Twitter to confirm that something for the show will be released very soon. In a post about the new family cat, Biscuit Millar, the writer included a piece of paper with a message written across it that reads: "#JupitersLegacy tomorrow! 6 AM PST PS Don't Tell Netflix!!" It's unclear if what we're about to get is a full trailer or simply a teaser of some kind but check back here tomorrow morning!

Adapted from the comic series of the same name, the series tells the tale of multiple generations of superheroes including the first that received their powers in the 1930’s and their superpowered children, and later grandchildren in the modern day that can't adapt to the levels of heroism expected of them by their family. Josh Duhamel leads the cast as Sheldon Sampson, family patriarch and superhero The Utopian. Joining him are Leslie Bibb as his wife Grace, aka Lady Liberty. Their children are Chloe, played by Elena Kampouris, and Brandon, played by Andrew Horton. Rounding out the cast is Ben Daniels as the family's Uncle Walter, aka Brain-Wave and Mark Wade as The Flare, a hero whose career ended early due to an accident.

Netflix's official plot description for the series reads: "After nearly a century of keeping mankind safe, the world's first generation of superheroes must look to their children to continue the legacy. But tensions rise as the young superheroes, hungry to prove their worth, struggle to live up to their parents' legendary public reputations — and exacting personal standards. Based on the graphic novels by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, Jupiter's Legacy is an epic superhero drama that spans decades and navigates the complex dynamics of family, power, and loyalty."

Former Marvel's Daredevil showrunner Steven S. DeKnight was initially attached to the series but departed a few months into filming on the series. Series writer Sang Kyu Kim stepped up to the plate after he left and served as showrunner for the remainder of the show and is credited as executive producer. Millar, Quitely, James Middleton, Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, and Dan McDermott also serve as executive producers.

Jupiter's Legacy is the first adaptation in the streamer's planned slate of content based on the comic book works of Millar. Netflix previously acquired Millar’s comic book company, Millarworld, and with it the film and TV rights to multiple comics and first dibs on anything new he creates, like his most recent series The Magic Order.