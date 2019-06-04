Jurassic World Spinoff TV Series in the Works at Netflix

After the massive success of the first two Jurassic World films, it looks as though Netflix is going all-in on the prehistoric property. Thanks to a partnership with DreamWorks Animation, the streaming service is launching an animated Jurassic World spinoff series in 2020, called Camp Cretaceous. The series will take place in the same universe and timeline as the two Jurassic World films, though it’s unclear if any of the stars of the franchise will lend their voices to the project.

DreamWorks made the news public on Tuesday morning, confirming a long-gestating rumor online that Netflix was working on some kind of Jurassic World TV series.

Here’s the official synopsis for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, along with the first photo from the series:

“Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows a group of six teenagers chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. But when dinosaurs wreak havoc across the island, the campers are stranded. Unable to reach the outside world, they’ll need to go from strangers to friends to family if they’re going to survive.

“Scott Kreamer (Pinky Malinky) and Lane Lueras (Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny) serve as showrunners and executive producers. The series is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall, and Colin Trevorrow. Zack Stentz serves as consulting producer.”

There were reports of a Jurassic World project on Netflix as far back as March, though there were conflicting ideas of what the series would be. Some believed that it would be a live-action spinoff, continuing the actual story of the characters from the films, while others thought that it would be another LEGO series. There were even some who reported the Camp Cretaceous title correctly.

The series will indeed be animated, and it will be more family oriented than the movies, but it will add to the overall mythos and story nonetheless. That’s more than enough to get any Jurassic fan excited.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is set to debut on Netflix sometime in 2020.