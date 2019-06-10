Supernatural’s Jared Padalecki Has Perfect Response to Justin Bieber Wanting to Fight Tom Cruise

Justin Bieber set Twitter ablaze on Sunday night, when he tweeted a strange challenge to Tom Cruise. The young pop star challenged the veteran action star to a fight in the octagon, saying that Cruise was scared and would “never live it down” if he declined. It was a bizarre message that no one really expected to see, but it was become a catalyst for a lot of action on Twitter. Users all over the social media site are weighing in on the fictional fight, including various celebrities, who are getting a kick out of the idea that Bieber could last in a bout with Cruise. However, of every celebrity response to this strange challenge, the best goes to Supernatural‘s Jared Padalecki.

Instead of picking a winner, Padalecki made it clear that he wouldn’t mind getting into the ring with Bieber, joking that he’d love to borrow a Tom Cruise mask if anyone had one readily available.

“On a totally unrelated note,” Padalecki wrote in a tweet, “does anybody have a Tom Cruise mask that I can borrow?”

Padalecki wants a piece of Bieber after his weird Twitter challenge, and it sort of seems like a lot of people do right now. Is there a reason the guy is just calling out movie stars for random fights?

“I wanna challenge tom Cruise to a fight in the octagon,” Bieber wrote on Sunday. “Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight?”

Bieber went as far as to tag UFC president Dana White, asking if he would host the bout. Fighter Conor McGregor also weighed in on the entire situation, saying that he’d not only put on the fight, but he challenged Mark Wahlberg to a fight on the same card.

Twitter is a wild and mysterious place. Stay safe out there, people.