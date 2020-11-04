Kaley Cuoco Recreates Classic the Big Bang Theory Scene on Tiktok

✖

One of the great dynamics on The Big Bang Theory was that between Penny and Sheldon. While the pair often had a somewhat antagonistic and often unstable relationship, the two seemed to understand one another in a way that made for a unique friendship on the series and offered up quite a few iconic moments across the CBS series' 12-season run. Among those moments was one from one of the series' early seasons in which Penny turns the tables on Sheldon's triple-knocking schtick. Now, more than a year after the beloved series' end, Penny actress Kaley Cuoco his hilariously recreating that moment in a charming new TikTok video.

In the video, shared by Cuoco's Man From Toronto co-star Pierson Fodé, Cuoco recreates the moment from the season 2 episode "The Monopolar Expedition". In the clip, Fodé plays Sheldon who knocks on Penny's door in his signature triple knock and calls out Penny's name only for Penny to knock back. The video gets it spot-on perfect but using the episode's real audio making it a treat for fans. You can check it out here.

This isn't the first time we've seen Cuoco revisit the world of The Big Bang Theory. Earlier this year she made a surprising appearance in the Young Sheldon prequel series where she offered her voice in a fairly unique way. The episode sees young Sheldon himself (Ian Armitage) panic about an upcoming swim test at school, as he grows anxious about the bacteria that is in the pool. In one scene, Sheldon literally talks to the pool, which in turn replies to him with Cuoco as its voice.

“That was absolutely the voice of Kaley as pool water,” series co-creator Steve Molaro explained at the time. “I needed someone to do the voice. I knew I wanted it to be female and kinda sexy, and I said, ‘Well, duh! Kaley is perfect for this.'"

As for Cuoco's work post The Big Bang Theory, her HBO Max series The Flight Attendant is set to debut on November 26th. The Flight Attendant, which is based on Chris Bohjalian's 2018 novel of the same name, stars Cuoco as flight attendant Cassandra Bowden, who wakes in her hotel room hungover from the night before in Dubai with a dead body lying next to her. Afraid to call the police, she continues her morning as if nothing happened, joining the other flight attendants and pilots traveling to the airport. In New York, she is met by FBI agents who question her about her recent layover in Dubai. Still unable to piece the night together, she wonders if she could be the killer.

Joining Cuoco in the series are Michelle Gomez (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Miranda, Michiel Huisman (Orphan Black) as Alexander "Alex" Sokolov, Colin Woodell (The Originals) as Buckley, Rosie Perez (Birds of Prey) as Megan Briscoe, Zosia Mamet (Girls) as Ani Mouradian, Merle Dandridge (Greenleaf) as Kim, Griffin Matthews (Dear White People) as Shane Evans, T.R. Knight (Grey's Anatomy) as Davey Bowden, Nolan Gerard Funk (Awkward) as Van, Bebe Neuwirth (Cheers) as Diana Carlisle, and Yasha Jackson (Black Mirror) as Jada Harris.

