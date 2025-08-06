Kelley Mack, The Walking Dead Actor, Dies at 33

Actress Kelley Mack passed away on Saturday, August 2nd at the age of 33, her family announced online. Mack was best known for playing Addy on The Walking Dead Season 9, along with several other TV credits. Her family announced her death on the social media platform CaringBridge, revealing that she suffered from a rare tumor known as a glioma, which affects the central nervous system through the brain and spinal cord. They said that Mak “passed away peacefully” in her hometown of Cincinatti, Ohio. Friends and colleagues chimed in with surprise and condolences for Mack’s family, along with their own grief. Fans are also sharing tributes to Mack online as the news spreads.

“It is with indelible sadness that we are announcing the passing of our dear Kelley. Such a bright, fervent light has transitioned to the beyond, where we all eventually must go,” read a post by Mack’s family on Tuesday. “Kelley was known for her warmth, creativity and unwavering support for those around her. Her infectious enthusiasm and dedication to her work inspired countless others in the industry and beyond.”

“Kelley’s legacy will live on through her contributions to film and television, and in the hearts of those who loved her. She will be deeply missed by forever remembered for her talent, kindness and vibrant spirit,” the statement concluded. Mack is survived by her parents, Kristen and Lindsay Klebenow, her sister Kathryn, and her brother, actor Parker Mack. She also leaves behind grandparents Lois and Larry Klebenow and boyfriend Logan Lanier.

Some of the first comments on the announcement came from Mack’s co-stars, including Alanna Masterson, who played Tara Chambler on The Walking Dead. “What an incredible human. So proud to have fought alongside her in our final episode together,” she wrote. Mack was also known for playing Penelope Jacobs on Chicago Med, and for several prominent ad campaigns she narrated.

Mack’s character Adeline, a.k.a. Addy, was a survivor of the zombie outbreak on The Walking Dead who lived in the Hilltop Colony. She had been a child at the time of the outbreak, meaning she lived about half her life in the post-apocalyptic community. Still, she showed surprising maturity for her age and experience, helping to balance the reckless personalities of other young people in Hilltop. She even shared a heartfelt moment with Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) before leaving the show.

Friends and fans continue to share their condolences and fond memories of Mack on social media as news of her passing spreads. For those interested in revisiting Mack’s work, The Walking Dead is streaming now on Netflix, Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, and Philo.