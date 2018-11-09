Kevin Conroy Cast in British Superhero Series

Production company Praxima announced last week that the legendary Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy will join the cast of the award winning sci-fi superhero web series THE FEW created by actor Sam Benjamin (Peaky Blinders, Doctor Who) and director Sam Bradford.

Provided the show reaches its crowdfunding goal, Kevin Conroy, best known for Batman: The Animated Series, will play a special guest star character with a dark past called Bobby ‘Shakespeare’ Smith, who has a run-in with the show’s Northern English vigilante ‘The Rogue Detective’ played by Sam Benjamin.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Few: the Dark Future crowd funder page is live and can be see here.

The new season directed by Sam Bradford (Amazon Prime’s Double Cross), entitled The Few: The Dark Future will continue a story which last year won 13 international awards, following three diverse working class Londoners who acquire superpowers when they enrol in a lucrative medical trial.

Conroy, also known for Batman: The Killing Joke and the Arkham video games, will be in good company, joining a cast of rising British talent including actors from Peaky Blinders, Game of Thrones, Hollyoaks, Coronation Street, The War of the Worlds, Transformers and Wonder Woman.

Creator and star Sam Benjamin, who also filmed a role with Zack Snyder on Justice League, issued a statement on the casting, saying “We are beyond excited to have Kevin Conroy joining our cast. He is an icon in the comic book genre. I grew up being inspired by Kevin’s performances, watching him every Saturday morning in my Dad’s tiny little flat up in Merseyside. To many fans he’s regarded as the greatest Batman but more importantly, he is one of the most talented actors of an entire generation. We are honoured to have him want to jump into a live action role for our series The Few: Dark Future”

“Costumed crime fighters with super-powers are largely grounded in American literature,” Bradford added. “Not only is casting Kevin a great move because he’s a phenomenal performer, it is also an impactful and interesting way of nodding to this US heritage of the genre, while telling a very British tale.”

The Few: Dark Future was born out of Benjamin & Bradford’s frustration at British networks and channels’ reluctance to create more shows and movies in the superhero genre.

Tired of waiting, they created a mini web series on a shoestring budget last year which can be watched on YouTube. Taking their cause to IndieGogo, they want to create a bigger, meatier and more epic season.

“There’s nothing else like The Few being made right now,” said Benjamin. “We are huge fans of American comic books and super-hero shows, but we want to tell a very British working class story about loss, identity and justice . The UK deserves to have a unique super-powered universe of its own!”

Alongside Kevin Conroy The Few: Dark Future will feature returning talent: Sam Benjamin, Kyla Frye (Edge of Tomorrow), Vincent Jerome (Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen), Kim Vithana (Coronation Street), Sonny Louis (Game of Thrones, Wonder Woman), and Hollyoaks heartthrob Fabrizio Santino.