Wonder Man: Kevin Feige Teases "Extremely Different" Marvel Show In First Comments

Wonder Man has finally been officially addressed by Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will star in the new Disney+ series and Feige talked about it a bit on The Official Marvel Podcast. While the Marvel Studios President was careful not to give too much away so far from the show's debut, but he did call Wonder Man "extremely different." That should come as no surprise to longtime Marvel fans who have been paying attention to the Disney+ offerings. A lot of them have been dabbling in different genres and themes. So, Wonder Man's rumored Hollywood trappings would definitely carry that torch onward.

"Marvel is The House of Ideas, it's always been The House of Ideas, and I hope we'll always be the House of Ideas. Which means, taking new storylines and new characters to new places. Sometimes they'll hit and sometimes they won't," Feige mused. "When you stop trying is when you atrophy and the whole thing will fall in on itself. I think it's trying to tell new and unique stories in different ways. We have a show coming up that we've talked very little about called Wonder Man, that I won't talk about much today either except to say it's extremely different than what we've done before."

Wonder Man Will Be A Marvel Spotlight Series

Wonder Man is going to be under the Mavel Spotlight banner and Marvel Television. That means fans who might not have followed every single step of the MCU since Avengers: Endgame can feel free to jump in headfirst without feeling lost at all. (It's probably more branding than anything else, but we'll have to monitor this over time.) Here's what head of streaming Brad Winderbaum told ComicBook about the new era of Marvel TV.

"We want to make sure that Marvel stays an open door for people to come in and explore," Winderbaum revealed. "On the heels of Endgame, I think there was, maybe, a little bit of an obligation to watch absolutely everything in order to watch anything. As you know, as a comics fan, they're designed to just pop in, find something that you like, and use that to enter you into the universe, and then you can explore and weave around based on your own preferences."

He added, "So part of the rebranding of Marvel Studios, Marvel Television, Marvel Animation, even Marvel Spotlight is to, I think, try to tell the audience, 'You can jump in anywhere. They're interconnected but they're not. You don't have to watch A to enjoy B. You can follow your bliss. You can follow your own preferences and find the thing you want within the tapestry of Marvel.'"

